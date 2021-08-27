ticket sales already have a start date; new attractions have been confirmed

The biggest music festival on the planet is returning in 2022. Those responsible for the organization have already announced more attractions and ticket sales. O Rock in Rio was scheduled to take place this year in Brazil and Portugal. However, with the onset of the pandemic, it is scheduled for September next year.

The new attractions confirmed are for the second day of Rock in Rio. According to the statement, singers Post Malone and Jason Derulo will perform, as well as DJ Marshmello. As a national attraction on the same day, DJ Alok’s performance was confirmed.

For the first day of the festival (September 2nd), Iron Maiden, Megadeth, Dream Theater and Sepultura are already confirmed. For September 4th, the organization announced Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato and Iza. More names should be released soon.

Rock in Rio Card sales

Rock in Rio Card sales are scheduled to begin at 7:00 pm on September 21, 2021. The Card is valid for a show and allows the customer to choose the day they want to go. Interested parties may schedule the preferable date between November 23, 2021 and April 1, 2022.

Rock in Rio Card was defined in the amount of BRL 545 (full price) and BRL 272 (half price). The latter in accordance with the law. Passports to Rock in Rio will be sold through the website Ingresso.com and tickets can be purchased by credit card, being possible to pay in up to 6 installments.

Rock in Rio Club members will be able to have exclusive access through pre-sales, which may take place between September 16 and 20, 2021. In the last edition of 2018, 198 thousand Rock in Rio Card were sold in less than two hours. Rock in Rio will probably happen in the days September 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10 and 11, 2022.