Tite summons Hulk, Gerson and seven others for selection in the qualifiers

Coach Tite, from the Brazilian national team, has called up nine players to compete in the team’s next three clashes in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, which will take place on September 2, 5 and 9th.

The emergency movement comes amid the prohibition of leagues in England and Spain to release players from affiliated clubs for the tournament due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The main novelty is the forward Hulk, from Atlético-MG, who becomes part of the list. Miranda, from São Paulo, was also remembered.

The other players linked to Brazilian football called were: Everson (Atlético-MG), Santos (Athletico) and Edenílson (Inter).

The CBF reported that the games involving Inter (against Bragantino) and Athletico (against Sport) in Brasileirão will be postponed – the matches of other teams with squads have already been rescheduled.

See Tite’s news:

Goalkeepers: Everson (Atlético-MG) and Santos (Athletico)

Everson (Atlético-MG) and Santos (Athletico) Defender: Miranda (São Paulo)

Miranda (São Paulo) Midfielders: Edenílson (Inter), Gerson (Olympique de Marseille) and Matheus Nunes (Sporting)

Edenílson (Inter), Gerson (Olympique de Marseille) and Matheus Nunes (Sporting) Attackers: Hulk (Atlético-MG), Malcom (Zenit) and Vinicius Júnior (Real Madrid)

The nine athletes replace, until further notice, the following names from the original call: Alisson, Ederson, Militão, Thiago Silva, Casemiro, Fabinho, Fred, Firmino, Gabriel Jesus, little raph and Richardson.

Even working for Real Madrid, the team involved in the ban, Vinicius Júnior was announced by the CBF as one of the new associates.

Headache for Conmebol

More than 20 South American players who play in Spanish football were called up to defend their respective teams on the FIFA date in September.

For Brazil, the decision affected the calls of Éder Militão and Casemiro, both from Real Madrid, called for the games against Chile, Argentina and Peru between the 2nd and 9th of September.

In England, 60 players are barred, including nine Brazilians: Alisson, Ederson, Thiago Silva, Fabinho, Fred, Gabriel Jesus, Raphinha, Roberto Firmino and Richarlison.

Match dates

Current leaders with 18 points in six Qualifiers games, Brazil will have a triple round to go, in which it starts by facing Chile, on September 2, at the Monumental stadium, in Santiago.

After that he will play two games at home. On the 5th, against Argentina, at Neo Química Arena, and on the 9th, against Peru, at Arena Pernambuco.