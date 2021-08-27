Tite summons Hulk, Vinicius Jr., Miranda, Edenílson, Gerson and 4 more for the World Cup qualifiers

After the vetoes imposed by Premier League, Laliga and Grade A in the call-up of players, coach Tite called nine new players to Brazilian Team this Friday, with an eye on the next three appointments of the South American qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.
The main news is the return of the attacker Hulk, of Atlético-MG.
Thus, the veteran is once again called to defend Brazil after five years. His last participation with the hopscotch was in 2016, in the Copa América Centenário.
Other notable news are forward Vinicius Jr., from Real Madrid, defender Miranda, of the São Paulo, the Edenílson steering wheels, from the International, and Gerson, of the Marseille Olympics, and goalkeeper Everson, also from Galo.
“Opportunities happen. All these athletes who will now be called up also compete loyally, increasing performance. This opportunity for these athletes who will be called up is in this sense,” said Tite, on the CBF website.
Coordinator of the Brazilian team, Juninho Paulista stressed that players from the main European championships will not be withdrawn.
“Our preparation starts in three days. We’ll repeat it again: qualifiers are the World Cup for us. That’s why we couldn’t wait any longer for the answer, unless we are ready and prepared for this situation,” he said.
Chile, Argentina and Peru are the Canarian team’s next rivals in the qualifiers, with all matches taking place in September.
Remember that the Brazilian teams that had players called up will have their matches postponed during the next FIFA Dates.
The team’s players are expected to perform in São Paulo, next Monday (31).
See the new recruits
GOALKEEPERS
Everson – Atlético-MG
Santos – Athletico-PR
DEFENDER
Miranda – São Paulo
HALF CAMPERS
Edenilson – International
Gerson – Olympique de Marseille (FRA)
Matheus Nunes – Sporting (POR)
ATTACKERS
Hulk – Atlético-MG
Malcolm – Zenit (RUS)
Vinicius Jr. – Real Madrid (ESP)