Tite summons Hulk, Vinicius Jr., Miranda, Edenílson, Gerson and 4 more for the World Cup qualifiers

After the vetoes imposed by Premier League, Laliga and Grade A in the call-up of players, coach Tite called nine new players to Brazilian Team this Friday, with an eye on the next three appointments of the South American qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.

The main news is the return of the attacker Hulk, of Atlético-MG.

What will you see first? Movies, series, original productions, The Simpsons or ESPN’s live sports? For more details click here

Thus, the veteran is once again called to defend Brazil after five years. His last participation with the hopscotch was in 2016, in the Copa América Centenário.

Other notable news are forward Vinicius Jr., from Real Madrid, defender Miranda, of the São Paulo, the Edenílson steering wheels, from the International, and Gerson, of the Marseille Olympics, and goalkeeper Everson, also from Galo.

“Opportunities happen. All these athletes who will now be called up also compete loyally, increasing performance. This opportunity for these athletes who will be called up is in this sense,” said Tite, on the CBF website.

Hulk celebrates after scoring for Brazil over the United States in 2015 Leo Correa/Mowa Press

Coordinator of the Brazilian team, Juninho Paulista stressed that players from the main European championships will not be withdrawn.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

“Our preparation starts in three days. We’ll repeat it again: qualifiers are the World Cup for us. That’s why we couldn’t wait any longer for the answer, unless we are ready and prepared for this situation,” he said.

Chile, Argentina and Peru are the Canarian team’s next rivals in the qualifiers, with all matches taking place in September.

Remember that the Brazilian teams that had players called up will have their matches postponed during the next FIFA Dates.

The team’s players are expected to perform in São Paulo, next Monday (31).

See the new recruits

GOALKEEPERS

Everson – Atlético-MG

Santos – Athletico-PR

DEFENDER

Miranda – São Paulo

HALF CAMPERS

Edenilson – International

Gerson – Olympique de Marseille (FRA)

Matheus Nunes – Sporting (POR)

ATTACKERS

Hulk – Atlético-MG

Malcolm – Zenit (RUS)

Vinicius Jr. – Real Madrid (ESP)