To PF, singer Sérgio Reis denies having participated in the organization of anti-democratic acts | Policy

Reis gave testimony this Wednesday (26) to PF investigators, as part of the inquiry that investigates the organization of undemocratic acts. He spoke via videoconference from the hospital where he is hospitalized, in São Paulo.

The information was published by the newspaper “O Globo”. TV Globo also spoke with sources who have access to the investigation.

PF operation against threats to democracy investigates Otoni de Paula and singer Sérgio Reis

The singer was searched and apprehended last Friday (20), at the request of the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) and by authorization of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

To investigators, the singer said that he did not participate in anti-democratic movements and did not even want to call attacks on STF ministers.

On social networks, an audio circulated in which Sérgio Reis defended the stoppage of truck drivers to pressure the Senate and remove ministers from the STF. The record (video below) was one of the reasons why the PGR requested the opening of an investigation into the case.

AUDIO: ‘We’re going to invade, break everything and take the guys out,’ says Sérgio Reis

Also on Wednesday, the president of the Brazilian Association of Soy Producers (Aprosoja Brasil), Antonio Galvan, gave testimony to the Federal Police.

In a press conference held on Thursday (26), Galvan told investigators that he had not done anything illegal.

“Our movement has never condoned depredation or threat. We defend the right to come and go and speak,” Galvan told reporters.

He was the target of a search and seizure warrant issued by the STF within the same investigation as Sérgio Reis, in which he is also investigated.

According to the decision of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, Galvan and others investigated have called on the population to practice “criminal and violent acts of protest.”

The minister’s decision also says that, on the 13th, an association of rural producers hosted a meeting in which Sérgio Reis made demands in a “threatening tone” to the STF ministers.