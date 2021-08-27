Tobey Maguire tops Google searches after ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home’ trailer

According to data provided by Google (via Omelette), Tobey Maguire topped the list of most wanted actors between Monday (23) and today (26) in Brazilian territory, the official post-trailer period of ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home‘.

To give you an idea, there was a 1400% increase in searches compared to the previous four days.

The most interesting thing is that Maguire has not yet had his participation confirmed in the plot. But speculation has been very strong for several months.

Andrew Garfield (also just speculated in the movie) and Tom Holland took the sixth and fifth place, respectively. The list closes with Jackie Chan in second, Viviane Araujo in third and Paolla Oliveira in fourth.

‎”For the first time in Spider-Man’s cinematic history, our friendly Neighborhood Friend is unmasked and is no longer able to separate his normal life from the consequences of being a superhero. When he asks Doctor Strange for help, however, everything becomes even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.”

‘Spider-Man: No Return Home’ hits theaters on December 16, and will have Jon Watts in the direction.

In the cast, Tom Holland, Marisa Tomei, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon and Jon Favreau return in their respective roles, as well as Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange).

Jamie Foxx will play Electro, while Alfred Molina will be Doctor Octopus. The film must have the complete formation of the Sinister Sextet, with villains from multiple realities.