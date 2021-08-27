Today’s horoscope: August 26, 2021; check the forecasts

See today’s horoscope predictions for your sign this Thursday, August 26, 2021. Check out the most amazing astrological predictions of the week, health, work, love, money, guardian angel and guess of the day. See the configuration of space, moon and planets for this day.
Aries
Something interesting will happen on a material level that will improve some changes in your life. Surprises will be the order of the day and they will be positive. But today he takes more care of his diet and excesses.
Date of sign: 21/03 to 20/04
Guardian Angel: Salathiel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 82-58-46-69-91-27-1
Bull
Without realizing it, you are sowing jealousy and confrontations. Social contacts will be expanded. Enjoy your magnetism, but don’t neglect the feelings of others, be more sensitive.
Date of sign: 21/04 to 20/05
Guardian Angel: Gabriel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 60-83-61-6-35-57-92
Twins
You will feel strong emotions from knowing a person. You will feel more vital and wanting to eat the world, go ahead. Beware of the jealousy you are arousing.
Date of sign: 05/21 to 06/20
Guardian Angel: Israel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 26-72-65-59-43-33-99
Cancer
Complicated day to settle your affairs. Wasting time and mistakes by others will alter your mood, stay calm. Your personal magnetism continues to increase and this will give you points in everything.
Date of sign: 21/06 to 22/07
Guardian Angel: Cassiel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 97-47-32-39-13-76-70
Lion
In the day there will be an important growth of your inner experiences. Love and feelings will weigh heavily on your heart. You will gain someone very special appreciation for your future.
Date of sign: 7/23 to 8/22
Guardian Angel: Uriel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 37-17-19-21-49-48-64
Virgin
Some nervousness will cause some distractions that will make you miss opportunities. Focus on a goal and fight for it. Socially complete benefits, your image will attract success.
Date of sign: 23/08 to 22/09
Guardian Angel: phanuel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 67-29-36-79-75-7-73
Lb
Journey to stabilize your emotional world and relationships in general. Your communication skills will be deep and you will be lucky. The family environment will make you happy, it’s your fun day.
Date of sign: 09/23 to 10/22
Guardian Angel: Minguel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 62-86-5-20-34-74-14
Scorpion
In the private sphere, a new and attractive situation will take place. Love will be felt a lot and uplift you physically and spiritually. Surprise news will change plans for the better.
Date of sign: 10/23 to 11/21
Guardian Angel: abadon
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 30-96-88-85-51-66-28
Sagittarius
Suddenly someone will attract you and capture your full attention. You will feel like you are in a cloud and this will be a source of interesting experiences. Today the chance will be on your side, but don’t abuse it.
Date of sign: 11/22 to 12/21
Guardian Angel: theliel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 23-80-54-45-71-98-9
Capricorn
Good morning if you have to deal with superiors or bosses or the general public. The image you give will increase the admiration and respect of many. Very active day, even in love.
Date of sign: 12/22 to 01/20
Guardian Angel: Rafael
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 87-2-4-63-41-25-81
Aquarium
Don’t face hard problems that arise in couples or with friends. Hear the advice. Good time to have a detail with whoever is close to you, you will gain friends and trust.
Date of sign: 01/21 to 02/19
Guardian Angel: metatron
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 18-3-24-55-11-95-8
Fishes
The relationship with bosses or superiors will make them accept your ideas and plans, albeit slower than you expect, calm and time. At night, an unforgettable experience.
Date of sign: 02/20 to 03/20
Guardian Angel: jeliel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 84-68-52-77-12-16-90