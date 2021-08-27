Today’s horoscope: August 27, 2021; check the forecasts

See today’s horoscope predictions for your zodiac sign this Friday, August 27, 2021. Check out the most amazing astrological predictions of the week, health, work, love, money, guardian angel and guess of the day. See the configuration of space, moon and planets for this day.
Aries
You will be sensitive to what others say and they can easily change your ideas and even your feelings. Pay attention to what you say, today haste is not profitable, calm and temper.
Date of sign: 21/03 to 20/04
Guardian Angel: phanuel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 83-75-86-18-9-57-68
Bull
A certain sense of loneliness will be felt in your person. The most effective remedy will be to surround yourself with positive, dynamic and cheerful people, you will earn twice as much. The night promises intimacy and passion.
Date of sign: 21/04 to 20/05
Guardian Angel: Cassiel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 10-32-36-13-49-33-65
Twins
Do not try in any way to want to dominate the people around you in your social environment, the first one to lose will be you, calm down. Today you have the chance to win if you go step by step.
Date of sign: 05/21 to 06/20
Guardian Angel: jeliel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 69-67-29-64-20-71-97
Cancer
Try to worry less when it comes to expenses. You have a very good streak of late earnings and very positive, ardent emotional states. Enjoy the good sequel that arrives.
Date of sign: 21/06 to 22/07
Guardian Angel: Uriel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 7-53-76-27-44-4-98
Lion
You will be easily criticized by people around you who will find fault with everything you do or propose. Use diplomacy in everything, today you will win with a smile and your seduction.
Date of sign: 7/23 to 8/22
Guardian Angel: abadon
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 47-59-21-88-63-70-95
Virgin
The family atmosphere will be a bit overwhelming and you will need to find a way out of your inner tensions as quickly as possible. Travel, walk, relax or start living new adventures in love.
Date of sign: 23/08 to 22/09
Guardian Angel: theliel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 91-92-25-26-48-78-38
Lb
You will notice some cooling in your relationships with your loved ones. Try to demand less and you will get more. Surprise call in the afternoon that will change plans. You are about to change.
Date of sign: 09/23 to 10/22
Guardian Angel: Gabriel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 15-40-37-2-79-45-54
Scorpion
For different reasons, your relationships with close relatives will grow today. There will be a lot of activity around you and you will expend a lot of energy on your part. The night will give you its dose of passion.
Date of sign: 10/23 to 11/21
Guardian Angel: metatron
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 80-89-24-82-1-52-31
Sagittarius
Don’t pay so much attention to what others say or do. Keep your own ideas and don’t be convinced, even if everything is painted pink. Today keep your ideas and desires firm and tempered.
Date of sign: 11/22 to 12/21
Guardian Angel: Israel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 74-94-19-58-99-81-93
Capricorn
Your sensitive nervous system will be greatly altered by fights with family members where it will be difficult to agree, try to avoid them. The night will give you a way out of your tensions.
Date of sign: 12/22 to 01/20
Guardian Angel: Rafael
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 5-23-61-85-41-84-0
Aquarium
The sentimental part of your life will be strong again in the day. You will be presented with good opportunities to channel your love dreams and desires. You have fun, have the most fun.
Date of sign: 01/21 to 02/19
Guardian Angel: Salathiel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 60-73-6-30-28-55-96
Fishes
It is very possible that a somewhat secret relationship will emerge that captivates you enough to create new illusions. Someone in hiding wants you and from today onwards he will show his intentions, he will open his eyes.
Date of sign: 02/20 to 03/20
Guardian Angel: Minguel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 62-77-66-11-17-50-12