Tottenham beats Paços de Ferreira 3-0 with two goals from Harry Kane and goes to the group stage

Tottenham will play in the group stage of the Conference League, new European competition created by UEFA. This Thursday, the Spurs won the Paços de Ferreira 3-0, in London, for the return game of the playoffs, and advanced with 3 to 1 in the aggregate.

Harry Kane, with a doublet, and Lo Celso scored for the team led by Nuno Espírito Santo at Tottenham Stadium.

The goals come a day after the “Hurrykane” confirm that it will stay with us Spurs this season, after being heavily harassed by the Manchester City in recent months.

His two goals came out in the 1st half, making life much easier for the London team, which was dominant during the 90 minutes.

Now, Tottenham awaits the draw of the groups from Conference League to know who your opponents will be.

The process is scheduled for this Friday (27), at 8:30 am (GMT).

Championship status

With the result, Tottenham advances to the group stage of the Conference League.

Peços de Ferreira, in turn, now focuses their attention on the dispute of the Portuguese Championship.

Harry Kane celebrates after scoring to Tottenham over Paços de Ferreira Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

The guy: Harry Kane

The center forward of the England team remains unstoppable.

With great ease, he scored two goals in the 1st half and practically solved Tottenham’s life this Thursday.

In the first, he received a great low cross from Bryan Gil and finished with his characteristic precision.

Still in the initial stage, the matador took advantage of the rebound and saved another ball in the net.

The shirt 10 came out in the 1st half, giving way to Son Heung-min, and was applauded by the fans.

It was bad: Antunes

The left-back of Paços de Ferreira lived a very unhappy afternoon in London.

During the match, he suffered a lot from the drags of the Brazilian Lucas Moura, taking a ball.

To make matters worse, he deflected a wrong cross in the 2nd half and scored an own goal, burying any hope of his team’s reaction (Uefa credited the goal to Lo Celso, but Antunes’ deflection was fatal).

He was substituted with 15 minutes left in the game, giving way to Fonseca.

upcoming games

Tottenham returns to the field this Sunday, against Watford, at 10 am (Brasilia), by the Premier League.

On the same day, but at 4:30 pm, Paços de Ferreira faces the Portimonense, fur Portuguese Championship.





Datasheet

Tottenham 3 x 0 Paços de Ferreira

GOALS: Tottenham: Harry Kane [9′ e 34′] and Lo Celso [70′]

TOTTENHAM: Gollini; Doherty, Romero, Dier and Ben Davies; Winks, Sessegnon (Hoejbjerg) and Lo Celso; Lucas Moura (Dele Alli), Bryan Gil (Bergwijn) and Harry Kane (Son Heung-min) Technician: Nuno Espírito-Santo

FERREIRA’S HOUSE: André Ferreira; Jorge Silva, Marco Baixinho, Flávio and Antunes (Fonseca); Maracas, Rui Pires and Eustáquio (Nuno Santos); Lucas Silva (Zé Uílton), Delgado (Hélder) and Denílson (Douglas) Technician: Jorge Simão