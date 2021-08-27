Truck with loudspeaker goes to RedeTV’s door! protest against Sikêra Jr.

A sound truck parked at the door of the TV network! in the afternoon of Thursday (26) and criticized the homophobic comments made by the host of the house Sikera Jr. on his program, “National Alert”. Information is from the website TV news.

According to the publication, the initiative was a joint partnership between Sleeping Giants Brasil —a group that denounces hate speech and misinformation to advertisers, with the aim of demonetizing those who use this type of speech — and All Out, an international organization that fights for the LGBTQIA+ rights, of the Põe na Roda channel and the LGBTI Alliance.

In June, Sikêra Jr. called homosexuals a “disgraceful race” on her show, and the Sleeping Giants began a campaign to get the presenter and RedeTV to demonetize! pressing advertisers.

Also according to Notícias da TV, so far, the movement has managed to mobilize more than 130 companies, which have withdrawn their advertisements from the TV program and from the YouTube channel.

After lose sponsors, Sikêra Jr. spoke up, saying that she went overboard, but kept the word. “Everything I say in this program is my responsibility (…). I keep my word. Anyone who works with me knows the respect I have for everyone, regardless of religion, skin color, gender,” he said.

See too

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Suzy Cortez says she talked to the owner of OnlyFans about banning pornography on the site

+ Sérgio Reis laments the abandonment of the artistic class: ‘Only Roger sent a message’

+ Camila Pitanga does nude rehearsal

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ MasterChef Brasil: Juliana Arraes leaves the show feeling betrayed and disappointed

+ Learn how to make Ivete Sangalo’s delicious feijoada recipe

+ Geisy complains about social media censorship: “Instagram is chasing me”



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach