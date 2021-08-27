UEFA honors doctors who saved Eriksen and Jorginho voted best in Europe

This Thursday (26), UEFA drew lots for the Champions League 2021/22 groups and, in addition, awarded the best players of the 2020/21 season, in addition to honoring the medical team that saved midfielder Christian Eriksen from death at Euro 2020.

In addition to doctors and paramedics, Simon Kjaer, captain of the Danish national team, one of the first to provide aid, also received the UEFA Presidential Award, which celebrates achievements on or off the field. Aleksander Ceferin, president of the organization, pointed out that “he didn’t have to think for more than half a second” to decide who would receive the award.

Check out the individual awards for players and coaches:

Best goalkeeper in the Champions League 2020/21: Edouard Mendy (Chelsea)

Best goalkeeper in the Champions League 2020/21: Sandra Paños (Barcelona)



Best Champion of Champions League 2020/21: Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Best Champion of Champions League 2020/21: Irene Paredes (PSG)

Best Champions League 2020/21 midfielder: N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea)

Best midfielder in the Women’s Champions League 2020/21: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)



Best striker in the Champions League 2020/21: Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

Best striker in the Women’s Champions League 2020/21: Jennifer Hermoso (Barcelona)



Best Champions League Manager 2020/21: Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea)

Best manager of the Women’s Champions League 2020/21: Lluís Cortes (Barcelona)

Best player in Europe in 2020/21: Jorginho (Chelsea)

Best player in Europe in 2020/21: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)