UFL: new free online football game wants to fight FIFA and eFootball

Football fans can be excited as a new game has been announced that will try to unseat FIFA and efootball (formerly Winning Eleven and Pro Evolution Soccer). During the event Gamescom Opening Night Live held yesterday (25) and which marked the opening of the Gamescom 2021, the developer Strikerz showed the trailer for UFL, a new football game being developed in Unreal Engine. Check out the video with the revelation of UFL:

No handicap: Goals is the new football game that promises to compete with FIFA and eFootball

Although the announcement caused euphoria among football fans, the trailer didn’t bring any part of gameplay or details of how the game will be played, but we can note that UFL promises state-of-the-art graphics and will present a realistic football game. The company has already said that the game will be free-to-play and online, promising historic matches against rivals.

UFL has been in development since 2016 by the studio and will allow players to build their own teams using more than 5,000 licensed players to beat their opponents around the world. The company promises that there will be no pay-to-win content, aiming to be a fair game, where the one who has greater control skills will win the matches. As it is a free game, the company will have to use some form of monetization, but at the moment it has not been revealed.



In addition to showing the new game, the developer announced that it has partnered with FIFPRO and with the InStat, two names that show that the company is not kidding.

THE FIFPRO is the largest representative of football players, currently about 65,000 players are managed by the organization, this means that UFL will have greater ease to include licensed players to the new game. Unfortunately, players from Brazilian teams are not represented by the company.

already the InStat is one of the leading sports performance analysis companies, which will ensure that the game has an accurate balance in its players, based on detailed data and up-to-date statistics.

UFL It has no release date yet and will be released for major next-gen consoles.



