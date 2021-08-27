Understand why Willian, target of Corinthians, will leave Arsenal | corinthians

With a proposal from Corinthians in hand, Willian will leave Arsenal in the coming days. The destination is not yet defined, but since last year, it had already been signaled by the player himself that the future would not be for the London team. For some time now, there has been no synergy between the parties.

Willian, 33 years old, explain that there was a huge disappointment on the part of the player in relation to the reality of the club – after being presented with an ambitious project and signing a contract for three years.

Willian would have been sold the promise that the first year would be to form a great team and win the long-awaited place in the Champions League. From the second year onwards, the goal would already be to seek titles. In practice, the team followed far from rivals like Chelsea and Manchester City.

Disappointed, the attacking midfielder signaled to technical coordinator Edu Gaspar and coach Mikel Arteta that he didn’t want to follow. Arsenal, in turn, saw an opportunity there to get rid of a high salary and, automatically, Willian was removed from Arteta’s plans.

In all, there were 37 matches with Arsenal’s shirt and a goal scored by Willian last season. Although he has been far from suffering from injuries in his career, he had some simple muscle problems at the beginning of the trajectory, making his adaptation worse.

From 2013 to 2020, Willian played 89% of Chelsea’s games. At Arsenal, they lost five games in just one season due to physical problems. Two from thigh swelling, two from calf injury, and one from the flu.

After all, if at Chelsea he was already known by the medical department and everyone at the club and he quickly returned to play after minor injuries, at Arsenal the procedures, naturally, were different. A frustrating passage for all sides involved.

If he wants to play for Corinthians, Willian needs to speed up the negotiation so that it can be concluded by Monday, the day that marks the end of the window for international transfers in Brazil. For the rest, it must remain on the European circuit.

Willian sees himself still capable of playing in big clubs in the Old Continent. That they do not necessarily compete in the Champions League, but that they are of international prominence. A medium or small club is practically ruled out.

Willian is currently training at Arsenal. He recovered within a week from a coronavirus condition, as his second test soon turned negative.

O ge he also listened to in-house experts on international football to try to understand a little of what happened with Willian at Arsenal. See the commentator’s opinion Paulo Vinícius Coelho:

“I think Arsenal didn’t help. Very bad phase. Also difficult to adapt to Arteta’s system, who like young and fast strikers. But until the previous season, it was very good. I think it can help if it comes to Corinthians. “

the commentator Alexandre Lozetti also opined on Willian:

“Arsenal was the most unstable team in Willian’s European career. Always in search of an identity and with a cast that was always unprepared for the big challenges. The Brazilian had few opportunities in the position in which he was most used to acting, and exercising his role He was cast many times on the left side, while the best moments of his career came on the right.At 33, he needed a bigger streak in order not to lose the dribble + dash movement so characteristic of his career. a long history with London rivals Chelsea didn’t help either.

Another one to collaborate was the reporter Jorge Nathan, which covers European football in the ge. Check out:

“I believe that Willian’s little success at Arsenal is, yes, related to the player’s performance, but also to the incompatible expectations created by the fans. When hired free of charge a year ago, Willian was no longer one of the main players in the Premier League , although he continued to play good games and played an important role in the Chelsea squad, without being a protagonist, he had a season that was very pleasing to the London blue team and showed that he still had room to act at a high level in the trendy league.

However, seeing the hiring opportunity, Arsenal placed an excessive expectation on the Brazilian. Many believed that he could have the weight to change the reality of a team that had been accumulating failures – which, of course, was too much responsibility for a player over 30 years old and who was never exactly the great protagonist of Chelsea. Even the high salary contributed to a higher than normal charge.