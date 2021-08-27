Usiminas will pay R$1.2 billion in earnings – Money Times

THE Usiminas (USIM5) will distribute approximately R$ 1.2 billion in earnings, according to a statement sent to the market this Thursday (26).

The money will be paid in two different modes, the first will be in dividends, with an amount of R$ 829 million.

Therefore, the company will deposit R$0.646624597 per common share, in addition to another R$0.711287057 per preferred share.

The second form will proceed as interest on equity, with a total value of R$381 million.

Shareholders will receive R$0.297122971 per common share and another R$0.326835268 per preferred share.

“The payment of said amounts will be made on October 5, 2021”, said Usiminas.

To be entitled to the proceeds, the investor must have a long share position on August 31, 2021.

The company’s shares will be traded as “ex-proventos” as of September 1, 2021.

“The value of the approved earnings will not be subject to monetary restatement or any remuneration between the present date and the date of its effective payment”, concluded the company.

See the document: