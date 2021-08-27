Vasco da Gama | Lisca asks, and the club analyzes the market to fix the defensive sector

O Vasco da Gama lost to Londrina on August 18th, and the defeat opened up what was already perceived by everyone: the crisis is knocking on the doors of the Rio club. To try to prevent the growing situation, the coaching staff has been trying to hit the team.

According to information from UOL Esporte this Thursday (26), coach Lisca is very concerned about Vasco’s defensive sector. The team’s latest defeat showed that the defensive part is really the one that most needs attention.









Therefore, the coach asked the club to observe good names in the ball market, which can fill this gap in the sector. The numbers don’t lie: the team conceded 23 goals during Serie B of the Brazilian Championship — an average of 1.15 per round.

Series B is pure stranger things. Londrina (my hometown team) away from home drew with Cruzeiro and Goiás and won against Vitória and Vasco, but at home they lost to Operário, CRB and Brusque — 花田 ルシアノ (@LucianoHanada)

August 25, 2021





With Lisca leading the team in the last seven matches, the team conceded 9 goals, with an average of 1.28. Therefore, fixing the defense is essential to improve Vasco’s performance in the competition.

“We’re not finding this chemistry for the team to be more competitive. Today it’s about regret and apologizing to the Vasco fan. Maybe we have to play a simpler game, but we’re very vulnerable, we’re conceding a lot of goals. wrong thing. As a coach, I still haven’t been able to fit in with Vasco,” said Lisca right after the loss to Londrina.