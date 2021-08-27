Vasco fires coach Alexandre Gomes from under-20 team command – 08/26/2021

Vasco informed, this afternoon (26), that Alexandre Gomes is no longer the coach of the under-20 team. He leaves the club after a sequence of bad results — yesterday (25), the team lost 3-0 to Nova Iguaçu, in the quarterfinals of the Campeonato Carioca in the category. Igor Guerra, who was in the under-17, will coach on an interim basis.

Alexandre Gomes led Vasco in 14 matches, having six wins, one draw and seven defeats. In this passage, there were three triumphs and six defeats in the Brazilian Championship, in addition to three victories, a draw and a negative result in the State.

According to the club’s report, “the under-20 coaching committee was substantially changed during the changes that took place in the base, with the recent departure of many professionals, as well as others promoted to the main team and Vasco da Gama will continue to make adjustments needed at the highest possible speed, and with the least possible internal and sporting impact.”

See the full note:

“The Base Football Board of Vasco da Gama informs that Alexandre Gomes is no longer the coach of the Under-20 team. The Club is grateful for the services provided by the professional, who led the Cruzmaltina team for 14 games, with six wins, one draw and seven defeats (three wins and six defeats at Brasileirão and three wins, one draw and one defeat at Carioca) and wishes success in the pursuit of his career. The group is now in charge of Igor Guerra, who was on the Under-17 team, on an interim basis.

Igor Guerra’s place in the U-17 will be occupied by assistant coach Gustavo Caetano, also temporarily. Gustavo led the category during the Copa Rio dispute, in 11 games, there were seven wins, three draws and one defeat (72% success rate).

