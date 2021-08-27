Verstappen defeats Mercedes duo, leads TL2 in Belgium, but beats

Max Verstappen was the fastest in the TL2, but suffered an accident at the end of the session (Photo: Formula 1/Twitter)

Video shows how Alonso sees a tour around the Spa-Francorchamps circuit (Video: F1)

Free practice 2 of the Belgian GP ended with an accident. And then with session leader Max Verstappen. The Dutchman turned 1min44s472 in the afternoon activity this Friday (27) at Spa-Francorchamps after beating Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton, from Mercedes, second and third, respectively. But with two minutes to go, the Dutchman escaped from the rear and slammed his car into the barrier at the exit of the Malmedy corner. In practice, it was the end of the session on the Belgian circuit.

Fernando Alonso, who had laps shown by the official Formula 1 broadcast on an onboard camera attached to his helmet, was fourth with Alpine, being one of the big names of the afternoon, while Pierre Gasly, who did very well in the morning, in third, again did well with AlphaTauri and finished fifth.

Max Verstappen was the fastest spa practice this Friday. But he hit the end (Photo: Lars Baron/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

A surprise was also the presence of Lance Stroll in sixth with Aston Martin. Esteban Ocon, Alonso’s teammate, was seventh, ahead of Sebastian Vettel, with the other Aston Martin. Lando Norris, from McLaren, and Sergio Pérez, with a renewed contract with Red Bull, closed the list of the top ten.

READ TOO

+Red Bull renews and keeps Pérez alongside Verstappen for the 2022 F1 season

+Mick pays homage and wears a helmet in allusion to Michael Schumacher’s F1 debut

+Aston Martin added too much fuel and ordered Vettel to burn: the mistake in Hungary

Formula 1 resumes track work this Saturday with free practice 3, starting at 7am (GMT), while classification is scheduled for 10am. O BIG PRIZE follow all the Belgium GP track activities LIVE and in REAL TIME. Follow everything here.

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

Find out about free practice 2 of the F1 Belgian GP

What to expect from the second part of the 2021 Formula 1 season? Listen now on Paddokkast #118

As happened in the morning free practice, this Friday’s second session in Belgium also started with the track wet in some parts of the Spa-Francorchamps circuit due to the rain just a few minutes ago. The room temperature was 14ºC, with 19ºC on the asphalt.

It didn’t take long and, also as in the TL1, Lando Norris was the first driver to wear slick tyres. With tough compounds, the McLaren driver was the first to time this afternoon in Belgium: 1min48s219. It was the password for the other competitors to return to the track, also with slick tires.

Free practice 2 started on a very wet track in Spa-Francorchamps (Photo: Scuderia Ferrari)

The session also had riders with deleted times, as happened with Carlos Sainz, who lost his mark by escaping and exceeding the track limits at turn 9. At that time, Nicholas Latifi, with Williams, was taking the lead, with medium tyres, after overcoming the Alpines of Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso, who had surpassed Norris, as well as Daniel Ricciardo. The Canadian had 1min46s198 as the best mark.

But Valtteri Bottas, owner of the best time in the morning, was again fast in his passage and, in the first lap in the afternoon, he turned 1min44s513 on medium tyres. New TL2 leader in Spa. Max Verstappen then completed his first lap but was well behind Bottas, exactly 0.614 slower than the Finn. Lewis Hamilton walked much closer. The seven-time world champion did not surpass his teammate, but was only 0.031 behind.

Pierre Gasly was once again standing out and, after the top-3 in the morning, he was fourth, only behind Mercedes and Red Bull cars from Verstappen. ‘Checo’ Pérez, on a renewed contract with Red Bull, was tenth in the first part of training.

Onboard camera on Fernando Alonso’s helmet drew attention (Photo: Reproduction)

During the broadcast, Formula 1 displayed an entire lap of Alonso at the wheel of the Alpine car from a different point of view: a Driver’s Eye-style camera, as is already tradition in Indy and Formula E, but new in Formula 1.

Then Verstappen, still on medium tyres, improved his time well and was just 0.084 behind Bottas, while Pérez moved up to fourth, albeit far from the leaders, with 0s891 behind the top of the table. The Mexican, however, was overtaken by Alonso and Sebastian Vettel, who wore soft tires, the most used in the second part of training.

After putting on soft tyres, Verstappen took the lead in the practice with 1min44s472, while Ocon lapped at the exit of the Fagnes corner, in an incident without major consequences. The Hungarian GP winner returned in the car to the pits.

Charles Leclerc escaped with Ferrari and crashed into Les Combes at TL2 (Photo: Reproduction/F1)

With 17 minutes to go, the red flag flew at Spa-Francorchamps. Charles Leclerc, who was only 18th on the timesheet, escaped with the Ferrari car at the zebra, lost control and crashed into the tire barrier at the Les Combes corner.

The session resumed with about 10 minutes left. Verstappen, Bottas and Hamilton returned to the track on medium tyres. There was not that much time left for the teams to carry out the usual race simulations, which, in practice, meant that there was no change in the order of the table.

Max Verstappen was the fastest in the TL2, but suffered an accident at the end of the session (Photo: Formula 1/Twitter)

There were about 2 minutes to go when Verstappen escaped from the rear at the exit of the Malmedy corner, spun around and crashed the Red Bull into the protective barrier. It was the early end of the TL2 of the Belgian GP. Interestingly, with Verstappen in front.

Formula 1 2021, Belgian GP, ​​Spa-Francorchamps, free practice 2:

1 M VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Honda 1:44,472 12 two V BOOTS Mercedes 1:44.513 +0.041 14 3 L HAMILTON Mercedes 1:44,544 +0.072 13 4 F ALONSO Alpine Renault 1:44,953 +0.481 15 5 P GASLY AlphaTauri Honda 1:44,965 +0.493 17 6 L STROLL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:45,180 +0.708 14 7 AND OCON Alpine Renault 1:45,302 +0.830 15 8 S VETTEL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:45,336 +0.864 16 9 NORRIS McLaren Mercedes 1:45,386 +0.914 18 10 S PEREZ Red Bull Honda 1:45,404 +0.932 13 11 C SAINZ Ferrari 1:45,517 +1,045 14 12 Y TSUNODA AlphaTauri Honda 1:45,758 +1,286 17 13 THE GIOVINAZZI Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:45,789 +1,317 16 14 K RÄIKKÖNEN Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:45,967 +1,495 18 15 D RICCIARDO McLaren Mercedes 1:46.118 +1,646 14 16 NO LATIFI Williams Mercedes 1:46,198 +1,726 17 17 G RUSSELL Williams Mercedes 1:46,665 +2,193 14 18 C LECLERC Ferrari 1:46,836 +2,364 13 19 N MAZEPIN Haas Ferrari 1:47,335 +2,863 14 20 M SCHUMACHER Haas Ferrari 1:47,529 +3,057 15 Time 107% 1:51,785 +7,313