Verstappen expects updated car to fight Hamilton

Max Verstappen enters the second part of the 2021 Formula 1 season still as a strong contender for the title, but runner-up in the championship 8 points behind Lewis Hamilton. However, while Mercedes, at least in speech, promises not to update the W12 anymore to focus on car generation in 2022, Red Bull guarantees that it will develop the RB16 as much as possible in the rest of the semester. All to look for a title that hasn’t come since 2013.

Verstappen is confident in Red Bull’s improvement and reaction after two races in which he suffered a huge setback and scored just 2 points: Max retired on the first lap of the British GP due to a heavy accident in the wake of the battle against Lewis Hamilton at the Copse corner , while in Hungary he was one of those rammed by the Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas. With the car damaged, the Dutchman finished only tenth, who turned ninth with the disqualification of Sebastian Vettel.

In an interview published by the Dutch version of the Motorsport website, the owner of car #33 lamented “a bit of bad luck” recently, but made it clear that nothing is still lost.

“We’ve lost a lot of points in the last two races, so there’s still a lot of game to go,” warned the owner of five wins in the 2021 season so far.

“It’s all too tight. The last two races have been ahead of Mercedes with the latest updates, but we also know we have some things to come. I hope this gives us a little more time back,” said Max.

Days ago, Christian Horner, head of Red Bull, warned that the team will not give up on the fight for the title and will therefore move forward with the development of the RB16. The British leader denied concerns about the project for 2022. The same speech was also adopted by Verstappen.

“We already have enough people working on next year’s car. We can talk a lot about it, but personally I don’t know if it will be good or bad next year”, added the 23-year-old.

Formula 1 picks up speed again this weekend with the dispute of the Belgian GP, ​​12th stage of the 2021 season. BIG PRIZE follow everything LIVE and in REAL TIME.