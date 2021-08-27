Vibrator? Replica of the rocket that took Bezos to space sells for US$69 – 08/26/2021

You may not even have been invited to the space trip by billionaire Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, but you can take home one of his rockets. Okay, not the original, but a miniature replica of the aircraft. It can be purchased in the United States for $69.99 ($366.81 in direct conversion and tax-free).

The “little rocket” is a version of New Shepard, which took Bezos into space in July. The replica, developed by Estes, a company specializing in rockets, is still on pre-sale and will only be officially launched in November. But it’s already making waves, mainly because of its phallic shape — during the take-off of the original aircraft, there were people who compared it to sex toys for adults, such as a vibrator.

How is the rocket replica

Although it is a miniature, the rocket can still be equipped with other products from the company, such as engines and accessories, for those who want to see it take off and travel through the air.

New Shephard Rocket Replica Image: These Rockets

The Estes company even sells small parachutes that open in the air so that the rocket’s fall is slow and it does no damage on the way down.

The complete takeoff version is being sold in a kit by the company, which even includes a controller for the rocket, at a price of US$ 109.99 (R$ 576.79).

“A small replica of Jeff Bezos’ penis-shaped rocket can be yours for $69,” one netizen posted.

“Sorry, my reading glasses not here. A small ~~~~ Jeff Bezos’ penis ~~~~~~ can be yours for $69″ ????” commented another.

“A small ~~~~ Jeff Bezos’ penis ~~~~~~ can be yours for $69” ???? — Sayar Gyi (@Sayar_Gyi_) August 26, 2021

Remember Bezos’ trip

On July 20, Amazon’s founder took a tour of space accompanied by his brother, Mark Bezos, 18-year-old Oliver Daeme, and 82-year-old aviator Wally Funk. young and eldest traveling into space.

The New Shepard rocket was developed by another company created by Bezos, Blue Origin, founded in 2000 with the intention of making space travel more accessible.

The Bezos tour was the world’s first suborbital flight without any pilot and with a civilian crew. The entire trip took about 11 minutes.

The mission’s success is expected to help open doors for space tourism, a focus of Blue Origin. Commercial flights are on the company’s plans and new travel tests should be done in 2021.

Dispute between billionaires

Far from being just an idea of ​​the man who founded Amazon, there is currently a real dispute over which will be the first company to operate in the field of space tourism, as technology makes this possibility even greater.

A few days before the New Shepard’s flight, for example, another billionaire, Richard Branson, founder of the space company Virgin Galactic, also took a tour of space. Last week, the company started selling tickets outside the Earth, for the meager amount of US$ 450,000.

Another competitor in the race is Elon Musk, the chief executive of SpaceX. In September, Musk plans to send a civilian-only crew on a multi-day orbital flight. The interest of the public and astronomy aficionados in the trip is such that it can even be followed via Netflix.

*With information from The Verge website