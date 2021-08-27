Victims React to Indictment of Porn Star Ron Jeremy: ‘Grotesque’

After the indictment of 68-year-old porn actor Ron Jeremy, who was accused of sexually abusing 21 women, other victims also reported being targeted by the artist on social media.

Jeremy faces more than 30 sexual assault counts committed between 1996 and 2019, including 12 rape counts. According to the prosecution, the victims were between 15 and 51 years old at the time of the attacks.

Rolling Stone journalist EJ Dickson commented on the episode. According to her, the first accusations took place in 2017.

When I first reported the charges against Ron Jeremy in 2017, I got comments from people who didn’t believe the accusers or who said it was impossible for a porn star to assault sex workers. All I can say is, I hope these people feel tremendous shame.”

A user identified as “sxyalicer0se” reported that a friend was harassed by a porn actor at Playboy Mansion while taking a picture.

My friend went to the Playboy Mansion once for a party and Ron Jeremy was there. He went up to her and said she was so beautiful and [perguntou] if she wanted a photo with him. She said ‘sure, why not’. Just before the photographer took the picture, he reached out and felt her breast under her bra.”

American comedian Myka Fox claimed she was locked in a closet by Jeremy during a concert.

Now that you’ve brought it up, Ron Jeremy once locked me in a closet backstage at Knitting Factory [boate em Nova York], blocking the door. He tried to turn off the light, but after comically groping the walls for a long time, he couldn’t find it. [o interruptor] and I started laughing at him. He had to let me out.”

Also comedian Janelle James commented that she was the victim of harassment on the same day and location.

I was on that show. He said some gross shit to me and I kept saying ‘What:’ like I couldn’t hear him. He looked like he was going to throw up.”

A user identified as Ms. Brightside reported being harassed while working with Jeremy because of her skirt.

I worked with him at an event once and he kept harassing me about my skirt. I hope the victims find some peace. May you rot in hell, Ron Jeremy.”

Another woman, identified as Meg Bee, also reported experiencing harassment while working at a convention in the United States that focused on adult themes.

It was time. Ron Jeremy sexually harassed me when I worked at the Exxxotica convention in 2006. He is one of the most grotesque humans I have ever met. I hope he rots.”

Jeremy has gained fame in the adult entertainment industry by appearing in more than 1,700 films since the 1970s. In June 2020, he was accused of raping three women and abusing four. His arrest and appearance in court at the time generated a flurry of new allegations.

Now, the actor has pleaded not guilty to the charges, but if convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

He is the latest prominent figure in the entertainment industry to be investigated for sex abuse in Los Angeles since the #MeToo movement began in 2017.

*With information from AFP