Virtual Unimed Race Inspires 50 Years Stage Night is this weekend

From this Thursday (26/08) until Sunday (29/08), Unimed Londrina promotes the Virtual Unimed Inspira 50 Anos Stage Night Race, the first night race held in the city during the new coronavirus pandemic. The 1300 registered athletes will perform 5, 10 or 21 km events in the adult category.

Dynamics – The dynamics to participate in the event are the same as in previous virtual editions: choose the place and time that you consider most suitable to run within the four days of the event, download the running app of your choice, measure your performance using the app and send it the screen print with the result for Chip Brasil through the QR Code that will be in the breast number.

attractions – The organization prepared some attractions for the participants to make the most of the race. This Friday and Saturday, there will be three hydration points, with the presence of photographers and backdrops with podiums for athletes to take pictures, recover their energy and participate in a prize draw. These points will be at the following addresses:

– Lake Igapó, near Av. Ayrton Senna

– Lake Igapó, near Av. Higienópolis

– Zero, behind the amphitheater

lighted tunnel – To make the event more attractive, also on Friday and Saturday, there will be a lighted tunnel on Lake Igapó, near Av. Ayrton Senna.

Celebration – This year, the races gained a celebratory tone. In addition to promoting health and well-being in a safe way to lovers of the sport, the events highlight the 50th anniversary of Unimed Londrina, celebrated in March. (Unimed Londrina Press)