VOEPASS and GOL launch flights connecting the cities of the ‘Rota das Emoções’ in the Northeast





GOL and VOEPASS jointly announce the launch of Rota das Emoções flights, a tourist itinerary that covers destinations in three states in the Northeast Region: Jericoacoara – CE, Parnaíba – PI and Barreirinhas – MA. The flights depart from Fortaleza – CE, and will also connect tourist cities to the capitals São Luís – MA and Teresina – PI, all in connection with GOL’s national network. Flights start in the summer season, from December 5, 2021.

The new operations will be carried out by VOEPASS aircraft model ATR72-600, with capacity for 70 passengers. In order to consistently increase the new tourist destinations served, VOEPASS also plans to make available to the traveler the purchase of the Passport of Emotions, which will allow the Customer flexibility in scheduling their trip among the destinations on the itinerary.

The expansion of the new route is an expansion of the partnership between GOL and VOEPASS, which involves operations carried out under CPA (capacity purchase agreement) and interline contracts.





“GOL is investing even more in the regional air transport market, supporting local economic development and strengthening our operations. VOEPASS is our main partner, serving 33 destinations in Brazil, in a business model that proves to be complementary and very efficient for both companies”, says Paulo Kakinoff, CEO of GOL.

According to José Luiz Felício Filho, president of VOEPASS, the new operations will strengthen destinations. “Despite being one of the oldest tourist itineraries in Brazil, there has never been a regular flight service as part of Rota das Emoções. Our flights will provide the traveler with the possibility of experiencing each of the destinations, which will certainly form a perennial flow of tourism”, says the businessman.

Initially, flights will be carried out five times a week, on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

For VOEPASS, the new flights are part of the realization of an old project. “We have been working for some time on structuring the Rota das Emoções, but we were never able to implement it. We are taking advantage of our strong partnership with GOL and the moment of Brazil’s recovery, mainly in domestic tourism, to leverage our flights”, says Eduardo Busch, CEO of VOEPASS.

The commercialization of flights will begin within the next few days, through all distribution channels of GOL Linhas Aéreas, VOEPASS and travel agencies.

