Watch the series and documentaries that debut on Netflix in September

Brazil is among the 10 countries that most marathon series gives Netflix, according to data from the streaming platform itself, and the releases are always awaited by customers. That’s why we’ve listed the new products that enter the catalog from September onwards.

Series released in September 2021 on Netflix:

“Força-Queer”: 1st season – Day 02

A gay super spy and his LGBTQIA+ team go out of their way to prove their worth to the agency that underestimated them. From West Hollywood to the world.

“The Chestnut Man” – Day 2

She was murdered on a playground in Copenhagen. Close to the body, a little chestnut figure can be the key to the mystery. Based on the Nordic bestseller.

“La Casa de Papel”: Season 5 – Day 03

The group has been at the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours and the Professor is in danger. To complicate matters, the army is on its way. The plan now is to resist.

“Blood Brothers” – Day 9

The extraordinary relationship between Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali is shaken by signs of distrust and the tension between different ideals.

Lucifer: Final Season – Day 10

Lucifer (Tom Ellis) was promoted, but was that really what he wanted? Chloe (Lauren German) is on the verge of quitting her police job, Amenadiel (DB Woodside) joins the LAPD, and it looks like there’s more to come.

“Schumacher” – Day 15 (highlighted photo)

Michael Schumacher’s pioneering spirit has left its mark on Formula 1 history, and serves as the guide for this revealing documentary.

“Cara Gente Branca”: Volume 4 – Day 22

In the not-too-distant future, Sam and Lionel look back on that epic last year in Winchester. Nostalgia in a 1990s mood, is it? Script and direction by Justin Simien.

Sex Education: Season 3 – Day 17

“Sex therapy” begins to gain fame in the school hallways and the new management needs to rein in the restless youth. Otis (Asa Butterfield) tries to hide a secret. Featuring Gillian Anderson.

“Love on the Spectrum: Season 2 – Day 21

A look at how people on the autism spectrum deal with the complicated world of love relationships.

“Jaguar” – Day 22

Seeking justice, a Holocaust survivor joins a group of agents against hundreds of Nazis who fled the country after World War II.

“Blood and Water”: Season 2 – Day 24

The series is back, with more mysteries and twists.

