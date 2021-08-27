Water crisis: Value of the red flag, which focuses on electricity bills, can more than double

RIO – Economy minister Paulo Guedes admitted this Thursday that the tariff flag will increase. Experts estimate that the amount charged for every 100 hwz consumed, increasing the final amount of the electricity bill, can more than double.
Clarice Ferraz, director of Instituto Ilumina, says, based on data from the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), that the price of the highest level of the red flag, the two, should go from the current R$ 9.49 to R$ 25 .
– As this value is very high, we are talking about an increase that makes the banner reach between R$15 and R$20 – Clarice explains.
According to Eduardo Faria, responsible for the regulation areas of Mercurio Trading, the value to be defined for level 2 of the red flag should last, at least, until December:
– The value will depend on the additional costs of the higher thermal generation and charges, in addition to the costs of the distributors that were already covered under the current red flag.
But experts say, on the other hand, that government stimulus measures to help reduce consumption may only have effects in the medium and long term.
– The reduction in consumption can help to reduce the impact on the tariff flags account in the medium term, as it would reduce the need to use thermal plants and energy imports. For now, it does not bring tariff relief, as we are working with energy deficit management – Clarice explains.
Lavinia Hollanda, an analyst at Scope Energia, explains that the tariff flag is a mechanism to signal that the water situation is bad and that it is necessary to activate the thermal plants.
– The thermals will be on for some time yet, at least until the end of the year. Then it will depend on the wet season – she says, without specifying how much can go up to level 2 of the red flag.
Nivalde de Castro, coordinator of the Electric Sector Study Group (Gesel), at UFRJ, recalls that in the short term, prices will rise because the more expensive thermal plants are operating at full speed.
Castro also highlighted that the bonus program created by the government still needs to be detailed and will not have immediate effect.