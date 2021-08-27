Water crisis: Value of the red flag, which focuses on electricity bills, can more than double

RIO – Economy minister Paulo Guedes admitted this Thursday that the tariff flag will increase. Experts estimate that the amount charged for every 100 hwz consumed, increasing the final amount of the electricity bill, can more than double.

Clarice Ferraz, director of Instituto Ilumina, says, based on data from the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), that the price of the highest level of the red flag, the two, should go from the current R$ 9.49 to R$ 25 .

– As this value is very high, we are talking about an increase that makes the banner reach between R$15 and R$20 – Clarice explains.

According to Eduardo Faria, responsible for the regulation areas of Mercurio Trading, the value to be defined for level 2 of the red flag should last, at least, until December:

– The value will depend on the additional costs of the higher thermal generation and charges, in addition to the costs of the distributors that were already covered under the current red flag.





But experts say, on the other hand, that government stimulus measures to help reduce consumption may only have effects in the medium and long term.

– The reduction in consumption can help to reduce the impact on the tariff flags account in the medium term, as it would reduce the need to use thermal plants and energy imports. For now, it does not bring tariff relief, as we are working with energy deficit management – Clarice explains.

Lavinia Hollanda, an analyst at Scope Energia, explains that the tariff flag is a mechanism to signal that the water situation is bad and that it is necessary to activate the thermal plants.

– The thermals will be on for some time yet, at least until the end of the year. Then it will depend on the wet season – she says, without specifying how much can go up to level 2 of the red flag.





To save money, turn on the device only when you go to sleep and turn it off when you wake up. One option is to use the sleep function, available on some models. Another precaution is to keep the air conditioning at the right temperature. Experts recommend 23ºC. It is not necessary to set the temperature very low, so as not to waste a lot of energy. Photo: Pixabay In a family with four people, the use of the electric shower corresponds to about 25% of the electricity bill. To save money, avoid very long showers and prefer to use the shower in summer mode, which saves up to 30% energy Photo: Pixabay When the door is open for a long time, the engine will run longer, using more energy. It is also important to keep the rubber seal on the refrigerator door in good condition. When traveling, one option is to empty the refrigerator and unplug it. Photo: Pixabay Replacing incandescent lamps with LED ones can lead to a 75% to 85% reduction in energy consumption. Also, these bulbs last longer. Compared to fluorescent lamps, the savings are around 40% Photo: Pixabay Prefer to wash a lot of clothes, to save water and energy. Avoid using too much soap, so you don’t have to rinse twice. When ironing, the best option is to gather clothes and iron a large amount at once. Unplug the iron when interrupting service. Use the temperature indicated for each type of fabric and start with the lightest clothes. Photo: Pixabay The use of the ceiling fan for 8 hours a day generates an expense of only R$ 18 per month. Even so, it is important to avoid leaving the device turned on when there is no one in the room. When buying, remember that the larger the diameter of the propellers, the greater the energy consumption. Photo: Pixabay In the case of electronics, the recommendation is to turn off the television and video games when no one is using them. Unplugging appliances also helps to save energy. Photo: Archive

Nivalde de Castro, coordinator of the Electric Sector Study Group (Gesel), at UFRJ, recalls that in the short term, prices will rise because the more expensive thermal plants are operating at full speed.

Castro also highlighted that the bonus program created by the government still needs to be detailed and will not have immediate effect.