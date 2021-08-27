‘we will need our thighs to defeat these coxinhas’

After reverberating because of a photo posted by the bride last Sunday night, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, 75, used his Twitter profile on Thursday to joke about the situation.

“We’re going to need our thighs to defeat these coxinhas… lol”, he posted.

The PT’s comment comes as a response to internet users who were more impressed with his physical bearing than with the full moon shining behind the couple, as shown in the image recorded by photographer Ricardo Stuckert during his trip to Ceará.

In the same publication, Lula also announced his return to São Bernardo do Campo this Friday. He is accompanied by his fiancee, Rosângela Silva, also known by the nickname Janja.

“I’ll return to São Bernardo tomorrow. I’ve been traveling since Sunday before last. I’ll confess that my cushion is tired. But we’re still fighting,” he said.

Although the sociologist highlighted the full moon in the text of her Twitter post, her followers glimpse details of the former president’s body that are usually covered by clothing.

“Good night with this full moon in Ceará”, summarized Janja, who shared the couple’s embrace and smiling at the camera.

Considering the beach setting in the midst of a romantic context, Lula wore a cap, shirt and swim trunks, and attentive observers did not miss the opportunity to draw attention to his leg muscles, especially the thigh of his left leg, which is more apparent in the photo . From then on, several comic publications were left on social networks.

“Lula’s physique is clearly better than mine,” commented one netizen.

“(Lula) is pulling how much leg weight (in training)?”, asked another.

“Send his leg training, please!”, joked a web user through Twitter.

“Lula shaves his legs,” is another comment.

“Ready to travel,” wrote one netizen.

“Tomorrow I’ll start working out to look hot like Lula,” joked a profile on the web that echoed the former president’s image.