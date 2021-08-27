Website reveals why Kim Kardashian intends to continue using ex-husband Kanye West’s last name; know details

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are no longer together, but it seems the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star doesn’t plan to give up her ex’s last name. And she has a very special reason for that… Earlier this week, TMZ revealed that the rapper appealed to the US Court to change his name, however, Kim will always be a West.

According to documents sent by Kanye Omari West, he officially wants to be called Ye. The nomenclature is nothing more than the nickname by which the artist has been called for years. A source close to the businesswoman told E! News that she supports the rapper’s decision, but feels it’s important to keep the same last name as her four children, born out of the former couple’s relationship: North, 8, Chicago, 3, Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2.

“Because West is the children’s last name, she plans to keep it as well. This makes it easier and doesn’t confuse for them”, said the insider. “They will always be a family and a family unit. She feels it’s in the children’s interest to all have the same last name”, added.

Even after filing for divorce, Kim and Kanye have struggled to maintain a friendly relationship. The manager attended all events for Kanye’s new album, the long-awaited “Donda”, sitting in the front row with her children. “Kim has been supporting Kanye and they are getting along well. Things are a lot less tense than they have been for some time. They found a peaceful way to be in each other’s lives”, continued the source.

Kim Kardashian recently participated in the “We Are Supported By” podcast, and during her chat with Kristen Bell and Monica Padman, the manager explained that her ex-husband helped her become the confident woman she is today. “I’ve come to a point — and maybe it’s the fact that I’ve had a relationship with Kanye for a decade, someone who absolutely doesn’t care to be nice and doesn’t care what people think of him as long as he’s being faithful to himself—it taught me a lot about the best way to be me and live in the moment.” declared.

The owner of SKIMS also revealed that she used to try to please everyone, not putting herself as a priority. However, that thought changed after the relationship. “The important thing is to be me and do it the way I want. You only have one life. It taught me to be more confident about myself and not really care what others think”, he explained.

Kim and Kanye stayed together for ten years. The wedding was a luxurious event in Florence, Italy, in May 2014. In February of this year, the businesswoman asked for a divorce from the rapper.