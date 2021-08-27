‘We’re Hiring Inmates and It’s Not Enough’: Why UK Has Thousands of Jobs It Can’t Fill

By
Abhishek Pratap
-
0

McDonald's store customers

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

McDonald’s said it will stop selling milkshakes at some UK units due to supply problems

This week, fast food chain McDonald’s made a categorical announcement in the UK: it ran out of resources to produce a milkshake in 1,250 units across the country.

But this news is just a symptom of a bigger problem: the UK supply chain crisis.

It is estimated that the transport sector alone needs to fill around 100,000 vacancies to meet the demand that exists in the country.

And it was warned that if the government does not do something about it, there could be a shortage in most supermarkets.

