What will the iPhone 13 price? Launch could get more expensive; understand – 08/26/2021

In addition to the many rumors about the features of the new iPhone lineup, due to be introduced in September, there is one question: how much will it cost? They say that the launch price of cell phones will be even more expensive than the iPhone 12 (it arrived in Brazil for R$ 6,999 last year).

A company that supplies iPhone chips, for example, the Taiwanese multinational TSMC, will increase the cost of production of the items by 20% from January 2022. end of iPhone 13.

TSMC did not go into details about what caused the increase in its costs, but the increase in demand for electronic components in recent months could be among the reasons, in addition to the impact of the pandemic on the supply of raw materials, according to the analysis. from the specialized Techradar website.

The 2020 family launch prices were:

iPhone 12 Mini (5.4 inches): $699 (64GB); and $729 unlocked and no carrier plan

iPhone 12 (6.1 inches): $799 (64GB); and $829 unlocked and no carrier plan

iPhone 12 Pro (6.1 inches): $999 (128GB)

iPhone 12 Pro Max (6.7 inches): $1,099 (128GB)

Kabbalistic number

Another rumor that ran wild was about the renaming of the new iPhone. Number 13 carries a lot of superstitions, so Apple would be studying a new title for the launch.

A survey by the American store SellCell showed that 74% of consumers expected that Apple would not use the number 13 on the new iPhone.

However, a post by user DuanRui on Twitter showed an alleged label on the packaging of Apple’s new cell phone written iPhone 13. Everything indicates, then, that Apple will keep the cabalistic number 13.

And when will it be released?

Apple’s traditional launch event is expected to take place in September, if nothing is delayed because of the pandemic, as happened in 2020.

A Chinese ecommerce site called IT Home let slip that pre-orders for the iPhone 13 could start on September 17th, the smartphones would then hit stores on the 24th.

After the new iPhone, IT Home claims that it will also launch a third generation of AirPods on September 30th.