What’s the problem that energy will get a little more expensive? Analysts explain Guedes’ speech

RIO – On Wednesday, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes minimized the risks of the energy crisis and stated that it is just a “cloud on the horizon” for the recovery of the Brazilian economy. “What is the problem now: that energy will become a little more expensive because it rained less?”, said the minister, at an event in the Chamber of Deputies.

This morning, the minister said that his question was taken out of context and said that the red flag (surcharge charged on the electricity bill) will rise.

It’s not just lack of rain: Understand how Brazil is, once again, on the brink of rationing

For specialists, the country’s energy situation and its consequences are, indeed, serious. The electricity bill weighs heavily on the household budget. After gasoline, residential electricity is the individual item that most influences inflation by the IPCA, an index that is the main reference in the country. Energy has a weight of 4.50% and gasoline, 5.95%.

In the last 12 months, the electricity bill has risen on average 20% in Brazil. Only in the last 30 days, the increase was 5%. And the forecast of the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) is that, next year, the increase will be, on average, 16.68%.





Red flag

Nivalde de Castro, coordinator of the Electric Sector Study Group (Gesel), at UFRJ, the price will continue to rise “at least until December”.

He highlights the expectation around the increase in the price of level 2 of the red flag, which today is R$ 9,492 for each 100kWh consumed.

Blackout risk:Understand, in infographics, how the electrical system is operating at the limit

– As the level of the reservoirs is very low, the wet period (rainy, which starts between September and October) will hardly be able to replenish the volume of water in the plants. The probability is to keep the thermal plants activated and this implies more expensive energy via the red tariff flag 2 – said Nivalde.

Energy has a ripple effect on prices in the economy. It affects the costs of industry and commerce, putting pressure on inflation as a whole.

It has a strong influence on the services sector, such as restaurants, beauty salons and gyms. The services sector was one of the most affected by the coronavirus pandemic and is beginning to gain momentum with the reopening of the economy.





growth lock

The higher cost of energy could reduce the country’s economic growth in 2022, according to experts. Earlier this week, Itaú’s chief economist, Mario Mesquita, warned that the risk of restricted energy supply is already outweighing the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus in the recovery of the Brazilian economy.

Water crisis: System at the limit raises the risk of blackout, and the government will ration public agencies

A recent survey by the National Confederation of Industry (CNI) found that nine out of 10 entrepreneurs are concerned about the water crisis.

In the survey, carried out with 572 companies, 98% said that there will be an increase in energy prices, 62% expressed concern about the risk of rationing and 61% about the possibility of instability or interruptions in energy supply.

Claudio Ferraz: The elite and the porter’s son

In his statement at the online event on Wednesday, Guedes said he was confident in the economic recovery and that the country “will go through” this crisis.

“I’m pretty confident we’re going to cross.” If last year, which was chaos, we organized and crossed over, why are we going to be afraid now? I mean, what’s the problem now: that energy is going to get a little more expensive because it rained less? Or is the problem that it is having an exacerbation because the elections were brought forward? All right, let’s cover our ears and let’s cross – he declared during the launch event of the Parliamentary Entrepreneurship Front, in the Chamber of Deputies.





Inflation impact

Analysts believe the effects of the crisis will spill over into next year’s inflation. TR Soluções, a technology company specializing in energy tariffs, forecasts that Brazilian residential rates will rise by an average of 9.7% this year.

For 2022, the expectation is an average increase of 8.6%.

To overcome the water crisis: Brazil seeks integration with ‘hermanos’ Argentina, Bolivia and Uruguay

— The effects of higher tariffs should be felt next year with the tariff readjustment processes — assesses Gustavo Carvalho, price and Market Studies manager at Thymus consultancy.

In addition, the price of energy will be influenced by the dispatch of thermal plants, which are activated when hydroelectric reservoirs are low.

“Possible measures, such as emergency thermal auctions with longer contracts, may generate longer-lasting increases in the tariff with the counterpart of greater security against situations we are currently experiencing,” said Eduardo Faria, responsible for the regulation areas at Mercurio Trading.