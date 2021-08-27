where to watch, game time and lineup

This Thursday (08/26), the Fluminense face the Atlético-MG for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. The match will take place at 9:30 pm, Brasília time, at the Nilton Santos Stadium, in Rio de Janeiro. Tricolor arrives, in the first game of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, experiencing a very bad moment.

Although it has reached the current stage of the Copa do Brasil, beating Bragantino and Criciúma in their respective matches, the team is experiencing a terrible campaign in the Brasileirão and the elimination of the Libertadores is bitter. Given all this, he also fired the coach after last defeats and have left the continental cup.

In Brasileirão, the team has not won for five consecutive rounds and is already on the brink of the abyss of the Z-4 ​​in 16th place, with 18 points. Now the team intends to bet all its chips on the Copa do Brasil.

On the other hand, Atlético-MG is the isolated leader of Brasileirão with 6 points ahead of the second-placed team, Palmeiras. He is classified for the semifinals of the Libertadores and reached the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil eliminating Remo and Bahia.

Where to watch Fluminense vs Atlético-MG

The Fluminense vs Atlético-MG match will take place at the Nilton Santos Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. She will have broadcast by SportTV and Premiere FC.

lineups

Fluminense

Fluminense will be led by the new coach, Marcão, who will be in his second game ahead of the team, keeping the tactical scheme of 4-2-4 with Yago Felipe ahead. A novelty will be Colombian attacking midfielder Jhon Arias, who was regularized and had his name disclosed in the Daily Newsletter – IDB since last Monday.

The player is already related to the match and may enter the field during the match. Striker Caio Paulista continues to be embezzled as he is still recovering from his right thigh injury.

The probable line-up of coach Marcão for this game is as follows:

Marcos Felipe; Samuel Xavier, Nino, Luccas Claro and Egidio; André, Martinelli and Yago; Lucca, Luiz Henrique and Fred.

Atlético-MG

the rooster keeps the 4-3-3 scheme and the coach Cuca will have the embezzlement of the defender Nathan Silva, who already played in the Copa do Brasil for another club. Two other embezzlements for the coach to have to resolve in the squad are from lateral Mariano and defensive midfielder Jair, both are injured.

The likely lineup that the coach will make for this match is as follows:

Everson; Guga, Réver (Igor Rabello), Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Zaracho and Nacho; Savarino, Vargas and Hulk.

Arbitration

The referee is referee Anderson Daronco, with Rafael da Silva Alves and Michael Stanislau as assistants.

O fourth referee will be Jean Pierre Gonçalves Lima and video referee Daniel Nobre Bins. All of these are from Rio Grande do Sul.