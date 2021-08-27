which movie will be shown on TV Globo on Thursday, 26/08

An American film will be shown at the Session of the Afternoon today, Friday, August 20 (20/08), at 3 pm (Brasilia time), on TV Globo. Directed by Cameron Crowe, “Plan B” is a romantic comedy feature film.

Zoe is tired of waiting for the right man. determined to be a mother anyway, she devises a plan, makes an appointment, and decides to undergo artificial insemination. On this same day, he meets Stan, who appears as a real possibility for a relationship.

But Zoe wants to keep the relationship at friendship level, while needing to hide the first signs of pregnancy. When he finally reveals the truth, Stan tells him that he is willing to face the situation.

About the subject

Released in 2010, the film stars Jennifer Lopez, Alex O’Loughlin, Eric Christian Olsen, Anthony Anderson, Michaela Watkins, Noureen DeWulf, Linda Lavin and Tom Bosley.

Watch the trailer of the film that will show today in the Afternoon Session

afternoon session today

Plan B

When: today, Friday, August 20 (08/20), at 3 pm

Where: on TV Globo’s open channel

Podcast Life & Art

The Vida&Arte podcast is intended to talk about cultural themes. The content is available on Spotify, Deezer, iTunes, Google Podcasts and Spreaker platforms. Check out the podcast by clicking here

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags