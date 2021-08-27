Will you be able to benefit from the FGTS revision?

The revision of the FGTS has become one of the most talked about issues across the country, because workers are feeling harmed by the monetary correction of accounts practiced by Caixa Econômica Federal, which uses the TR (Referential Rate) as a reference. ).

Since 1999, the bank has been correcting the FGTS accounts by the TR, which started to cause losses in the workers’ money. The TR has lower rates than inflation, not following the currency devaluation. This ends up affecting the worker’s purchasing power.

FGTS Review

The revision of the FGTS (Guarantee Fund for Employees) can be requested in court, for this, it is enough that the worker has had a balance in the fund’s account between the period 1999 to 2013 (including retirees and those who have already withdrawn the amounts from the account).

There is an estimate that the revision will reach R$ 300 billion, which will benefit workers. They may receive up to more than R$ 10 thousand, depending on the balances of the Guarantee Fund accounts between 1999 and 2021.

In relation to 2013, the limit is not known, nor why it was applied, since from 1999 to 2021 the Reference Rate (TR) cannot reflect inflation.

Is it an advantage to ask for the review?

The review will be beneficial in some cases and not in others. There are cases in which it may not be advantageous for the worker and in others where it will be possible to receive between 15 thousand, R$ 25 thousand and R$ 75 thousand. In cases that are not advantageous, the worker may receive only R$ 100 or R$ 200. So! Before going to court, it will be necessary to know if it is worth it.

The review will pay off for the worker who stayed in the same job for a long time and had a reasonable salary. Whoever changed jobs a lot, was unemployed for a long time, being without stability for years, the review may not be advantageous.

In these cases, it is always good to consult a lawyer who can help you. The professional will be able to know exactly if your case will be interesting to go to court to request a review.

Cash releases FGTS profits

Caixa finalized, this Tuesday (24), the deposit of the FGTS profit. The credits were released to all workers participating in the FGTS who had a balance in accounts of the Severance Indemnity Fund on December 31, 2020.

On August 17, the FGTS Board of Trustees (Guarantee Fund for Employees) approved the transfer of 8.12 million people to more than 191 million people with active and inactive FGTS accounts. The value represented 96% of the profit obtained by the fund in 2020.

To see how much was paid on your FGTS statement, you will need to access Caixa’s official channels: FGTS application (available for Android and iOS) — FGTS official website (www .fgts.gov.br).

Caixa Econômica Federal customers will be able to check through Caixa’s Internet Banking.

The worker can only withdraw this amount when withdrawing the FGTS in cases of unfair dismissal, retirement, birthday withdrawal and home purchase.

