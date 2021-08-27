Willian gives a positive signal to Corinthians and awaits definition of salary

Attacker accepts return to Brazil, but awaits definition on wages. He receives 8 million euros (BRL 49.4 million) tax-free per year

Willian gave a positive signal to Corinthians about a return to Brazil in the ball market, as determined by goal. The player told Arsenal’s board that he would like to defend the club that revealed him this season. The big hurdle in the negotiation is the striker’s salary, who receives 8 million euros (R$49.4 million at the current rate) tax-free per year at the Emirates Stadium.

To have the negotiation sealed for Parque São Jorge, there are two options: the athlete accepts to reduce what he receives in London to play on Brazilian soil or the English club agrees to pay part of the player’s wages in the transaction.

Corinthians has a limit for paying athletes’ salaries and is far from what Willian receives in Europe. The Paulistas agree to pay an amount well below R$ 1 million per month to their subordinates. Still, the amount would be gross. That is, taxes would be deducted from the total amount. The player now receives more than £3.7 million tax-free per month on his contract in the UK.

With membership until June 30, 2023, Willian initially would not want to give up what he has to receive at Emirates Stadium. The player tries, alongside his agents, to convince Arsenal to keep him in Brazil and pay the difference between what Timão manages to disburse and the athlete receives in his current commitment.

The financial issue is the biggest obstacle in negotiations involving the player. The 33-year-old striker has no European football proposals at the moment. He, at first, would like to stay on the Old Continent, but he wanted to be on another team. Without local offers, he sees Brazil as an interesting alternative in the soccer market.