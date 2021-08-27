“Winged Marginal”: Gabigol mocks Grêmio directors after Flamengo – Flamengo’s rout.

PHOTO: ALEXANDRE VIDAL/FLAMENGO

Last Wednesday (25), Flamengo took a tractor ride at Arena do Grêmio and ran over Tricolor by 4-0, in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. However, despite the elastic score, an off-field scene caught the eye. At the moment when Gabigol was replaced, the team’s directors offended the shirt 9 of “marginal” and “clandestino”. He didn’t let it go cheap and used social media to make fun of the top hats.

This Thursday (26), on his Twitter, Gabigol made fun of many of the insults he received and took the opportunity to play with followers and fans. “Good evening.. Moving on to recommend a series to everyone!! Winged Marginal”, he published. It is worth remembering that, in addition to using social networks, the top scorer retorted the offenses still at the stadium, and signaled number five to the directors, alluding to the historic rout in the Libertadores in 2019.

Good night. Moving on to recommend a series to everyone!! winged marginal 🤣😏 — Gabi 🇧🇷 (@gabigol) August 26, 2021

With Gabigol ‘on’, Flamengo imposed the biggest rout of Grêmio in their domains in the history of the Copa do Brasil, and guaranteed a huge advantage for the return game, which will be played at Maracanã. Cariocas and Gauchos meet again on September 15, to decide their place towards the semifinal of the tournament.

While waiting for the second game of the Copa do Brasil, Flamengo returns to the field next Saturday (28), to face Santos. The match, valid for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship, will be played in Vila Belmiro, at 7:00 pm (Brasilia time), and you will be able to cheer for Mengo with Coluna do Fla and the most red-black transmission on the internet.