With a fractured right hand, Arrascaeta chose to use a bandage so as not to defraud Flamengo | Flamengo

The dispute in the game against Olimpia, in Paraguay, for Libertadores, took Salazar with a head injury to the hospital and also left marks in Arrascaeta. The midfielder had a fracture in his right arm, but preferred not to make a fuss. Faced with the options to undergo surgery or use a bandage and continue acting, he preferred not to embezzle Flamengo.
+ Talismans of Renato, Michael and Vitinho embody numbers at Flamengo under the command of the coach
Arrascaeta was the best on the field in Flamengo x Sport — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF
Since then Arrascaeta trains and enters the field with a protection in his right hand. It was like that against Sport, in the return game against Olimpia, against Ceará and Grêmio.
Salazar leaves the ambulance Olimpia x Flamengo Libertadores — Photo: Reuters
In last Wednesday’s match, in Porto Alegre, Arrascaeta took a hit on the spot. The hand was sore and swollen a lot, but his replacement at half-time was not determined by that. The shirt 14 is still available to face Santos, this Saturday, at Vila Belmiro.
After the match with Santos, Arrascaeta will defend the Uruguay team in qualifiers against Peru, Bolivia and Ecuador.
Arrascaeta with protection in his right hand during Flamengo training — Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo