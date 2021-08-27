With a new readjustment, the price of a gas cylinder could reach R$ 120 in the DF

With a new readjustment, the seventh registered in 2021, the price of a gas cylinder could reach R$ 120 or even more in the Federal District. The forecast is from the Union of LPG Transporters and Resellers of DF (Sindvargas-DF).

The price of cooking gas will increase by approximately 7% from September 1st.

According to the vice-president director of Sindvargas, Sérgio Costa, the impact of the new readjustment will become clearer from Monday (30/8).

Check out the kitchen gas price hike in 2021:

1/9 – 7% 6/7 – 6% 6/14 – 5.9% 2/4 – 5% 1st/3 – 5% 8/2 – 5% 6/1 – 6%

According to the diagnosis of the president of the Regional Council of Economics of the DF (Corecon-DF) and professor at the University of Brasília, César Bergo, gas is under great price pressure because of demand.

The water crisis is increasing the consumption of gas in thermoelectric plants. In addition, the dollar and oil prices also raise prices. “And there is a need to increase imports,” he added.

For the specialist, the situation is aggravated by failures in the distribution system, which ends up somehow imposing these increases, sometimes not very rational”, he said.

inertial inflation

According to Bergo, the return of inflation and the weight of state taxes also contribute to the problem. “And we see inertial inflation. People mark prices before increases. It’s an automatic thing”, he explained.

“And we have people who, sometimes, are unable to protect themselves from inflation and end up charging more to stock up. This puts pressure on the market”, he added. In addition, there are speculators looking to profit from the crisis.

“Usually we identify the highest prices in the poorest places”, he highlighted.

Tips for consumers:

Search before you buy. Exchange information and search for places with cheaper prices; Joint purchases allow for lower prices. Organize a shared purchase to negotiate invoice reduction; Seek the most rational consumption of food. Select genres that don’t require a lot of cooking time; The ideal is to prepare large amounts of food that can be stored in the refrigerator or freezer, to reduce the number of cooking times; and Check for gas leaks in the kitchen.

Distributors

Distributors sent notes to resellers informing them of the increases. The increases in the prices of LPG in packaging vary between R$ 5.23, R$ 5.89 and R$ 7.42. In communications, some companies point out that the annual review of product values ​​takes place in September.

“It will have another impact on consumers. Our commitment is to maintain the service, which is of excellence, valuing quality, guarantee and consumer safety; therefore, there is no way to absorb any kind of readjustment”, argued Sérgio Costa.

See distributors’ announcements:

The last increase in the DF occurred in June this year

high prices

The last adjustment of cooking gas took place on June 14, 2021. The increase was 5.9%. At the time, according to an evaluation by Sindvargas, the price for the consumer could reach R$ 105.

According to the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), the average price for the sale of LPG (13 kg) is R$ 85. The survey was carried out between 15 and 21 August.

In addition, the Government of the Federal District (GDF) created the gas card to help needy families buy the canister. The benefit is R$100 every two months. The goal is to help 70 thousand people.

Read the full note from Sindvargas-DF: