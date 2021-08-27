With athletics and swimming, Brazil is sixth in the Paralympics overall – 08/27/2021

With four gold medals (one of them with a world record) and two bronzes in athletics, plus the “three of a kind” gold, silver bronze in swimming, Brazil jumped to sixth place in the medals table of the Tokyo-2020 Paralympic Games, with only three days of competitions. The best Brazilian placement was in London-2012, when the country finished seventh overall, and the goal outlined by the Brazilian Paralympic Committee (CPB) for this edition is to remain among the top-10.

The nine medals this Friday (27th) – five gold, one silver and three bronze – made Brazil reach 17 conquests in total, including six golds, four silvers and seven bronzes.

The medals came from events with a tradition among Brazilians, such as speed and jumps in athletics, and showed that the country is working well on the transition of generations, with good performances by experienced athletes as well as those who are debuting in Tokyo, after months to overcome training difficulties during the pandemic.

In speed, Brazil had three representatives in the final of the 100m class T46/47 (athletes with disabilities in the upper limbs), with Petrúcio Ferreira, world record holder with 10s42, reaching gold and bi-championship with a Paralympic record: 10s53. After a bad start, he managed to cross in first after a fantastic recovery, followed by the Polish Michael Derus, with 10s61. The bronze went to another Brazilian, Washington Júnior, with 10s68. Lucas Lima finished sixth.

Yeltsin Jacques guaranteed the gold of the 5000m class T11 (for the visually impaired with low or no vision), with the strategy of changing the guide during the race. He ran with marathon runner Laurindo Nunes and finished with Carlos Antônio dos Santos, known as Bira, in a time of 15min13s62.

Silvânia Costa was gold in the long jump in the T11 class (for visually impaired people with low or no vision), reaching the second championship with 5m00.

But Brazil still had a gold and a bronze in field events.

Wallace’s pitch for history

Gold with world record, after losing Juliana Henrique’s technique with Covid-19 and a period of depression, with little training time. This reward came to Wallace Santos, who managed to put in the shot. 12m63 in class F55 (athletes with polio sequelae, spinal cord injuries or amputations, who compete in a wheelchair), ahead of the Bulgarian Ruzdhi Ruzdhi, with 12m23, who had the world record with 12m47.

João Victor Teixeira got the bronze of the modality in the F37 class (walkers with cerebral palsy), with 14:45, behind the Russian Albert Khinchagov, with 15m78, and from the tunisian Ahmed Ben moslah, with 14m50.

Bellarmine: from world gold to Paralympic

Also in speed, but in swimming, Wendell Belarmino was gold in the 50m freestyle class S11 (for blind), with 26s03, coming from the 2019 world title. the Lithuanian Edgaras Matakas, with 26s38.

After the first Brazilian gold medal in Tokyo-2020, in the 100m butterfly class S14 (athletes with intellectual disabilities), the swimmer Gabriel Bandeira was the silver in the pool for the dispute of the 200m freestyle of S14. It closed at 1min52s74, behind Briton Reence Dunn, who broke the world record with 1min52s40. This is only Gabriel’s second international participation in Paralympic competitions.

Carol Santiago was bronze in the 100m backstroke in the S12 class (athletes with low vision), with 1min09s18, behind British champion Hannah Russell, with 1min08s44, and Russian Daria Pikalova, with 1min08s76.

classification stages

In table tennis, where there is no bronze dispute, two Brazilian women have already secured medals with victories that allowed them to pass to the semifinals: Cátia Oliveira, from class 1-2 simple (chairmen) and Bruna Alexandre, from class 10 simple (walkers).

In goalball, the Brazilian women’s team tied Japan by 4-4 and the men’s team won in Algeria, by 10-4. In seated volleyball, the Brazilian women’s team also guaranteed victory over Canada, by 3-2, with 21/25, 2624, 25/20, 29/27 and 17/15.