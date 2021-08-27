With impressive numbers against Grêmio, Bruno Viana speaks out after being the ‘Crack of the Game’

Most contested player of the current squad Flamengo, Bruno Viana took the first step towards redemption after accumulating impressive numbers against Grêmio, on the last night, in a duel valid for going to the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. In addition to the goal that opened the scoring at the Arena do Grêmio, the defender was named “Crack of the Game” by the organization of the tournament.

Bruno Viana started again as a starter due to the casualties of Léo Pereira and Rodrigo Caio (who has been distant for a longer time). Loaned by Braga-POR until December, the defender did the job and praised the triumph:

– It was a difficult game. We got the victory that was the most important, regardless of having been 4-0, it could have been 1-0.

Undeniably, despite Renato Gaucho’s caution, Flamengo sent a place to the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. The Wednesday return game will be held on September 15, at Maracanã.

Rubro-Negro’s next match will be for the Brazilian, against Santos, this Saturday, at 7pm, in Vila Belmiro, and for the 18th round (check the table on here).

BRUNO VIANA AGAINST THE GRÊMIO*



90 minutes played

1 goal

56 touches the ball

39 passes (85%, 46 passes total)

3 cuts

2 intercepts

2 trips

1 committed fault

2 certain releases (7 total)

1 sure finish

1 submission out

5 split won (6 total)

* Data collected from the SofaScore website