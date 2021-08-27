With Jael and Yony, Ceará beat Grêmio and takes the lead in the Brazilian Aspirants

With the use of Jael and Yony González in the starting lineup, Ceará beat Grêmio 2-0, this Thursday, 26, in Cidade Vozão, in Itaitinga, for the second phase of the Brazilian Championship of Aspirants (under-23). With the victory, Alvinegro overtook Immortal and assumed the leadership of group C.

Grandpa was superior to the opponent in 90 minutes and knew how to make better use of the chances created. In the first half, Danrley scored and received assistance from Yony González to open the scoring.

In the second half, the Porangabuçu team expanded after a quick counterattack. This time, Danrley took off and played for Wendson to dribble the Grêmio defender and kick into the back of the net, giving final numbers to the confrontation.

Center forward Jael hit the crossbar in a free kick. The athlete played the 90 minutes, but passed in blank.

The use of top cast players on aspiring teams has become common practice at the club. In addition to taking advantage of pieces with no space in the group, the competition also serves to give the game rhythm a new chance for the coaching staff to observe some names.

The regulation of the Brazilian Championship of Aspirants allows the use of up to four players over 23 years old.

Leadership

With the victory over Grêmio, Ceará reached four points and took the lead in bracket C after two rounds. In the debut of the second phase, Grandpa drew 2-2 with Corinthians.

Grêmio, on the other hand, debuted with victory after thrashing Figueirense by 9-0.

This Thursday, 26, Corinthians and Figueirense also faced each other. The teams ended the duel tied 0-0.

In the second phase, all four members of group C face off in round-trip matches and the two best positioned advance to the semi-finals. Ceará has four points, followed by Grêmio, with three. Corinthians has two points, while Figueirense has one.

The other two semifinalists will come out of bracket D, which includes Fortaleza, Bahia, Avaí and Bragantino.

