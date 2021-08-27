With over 527 Covid-19 cases and eight deaths, Pernambuco totals 605,520 infected and 19,337 dead | Pernambuco

Were confirmed in Pernambuco, this Thursday (26), over 527 cases of Covid-19 and eight deaths caused by the disease. With this, the state totaled 605,520 infected by the new coronavirus and 19,337 deaths caused by the pandemic, numbers that began to be registered in March 2020.

According to the State Department of Health (SES), the new diagnoses include 27 (5%) cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Srag) and 500 (95%) records of mild conditions from Covid-19. Altogether, Pernambuco recorded 53,142 severe forms and 552,378 mild cases of the disease.

Regarding the eight deaths, they took place between May 8, 2021 and Tuesday (24).

Cases of the new coronavirus are distributed across all 184 municipalities in Pernambuco, in addition to the Fernando de Noronha archipelago. In addition, this Thursday’s bulletin registered a total of 536,625 patients recovered from the disease.

Of these, 31,519 were critically ill patients who required hospital admission, and 505,106 were mild cases.

Thursday’s report also confirmed four deaths of men and four of women.

These people lived in Camaragibe (1), Dormentes (1), Orobó (1), Palmares (1), Petrolina (1), Recife (2) and Rio Formoso (1).

Patients were aged between 48 and 93 years. The age groups are: 40 to 49 (1), 50 to 5 9 ( 1 ), 6 0 to 69 (2) , 70 to 79 (2), 80 or more (2).

Of the total, five had pre-existing diseases: diabetes (4), cardiovascular disease (3), hypertension (2), liver disease (1), kidney disease (1) and a history of smoking (1).

A patient may have more than one comorbidity. The others are still under investigation.

Since January 2021, Pernambuco has applied 7,682,070 doses of vaccines against Covid.

Of this total, 2,376,269 residents of the state completed their vaccination schedules. There were 2,203,278 people vaccinated with immunizing agents administered in two doses and another 172,991 contemplated with vaccine administered in a single dose.

Regarding only the first doses, there were 5,305,801 applications. In all, 324,650 health workers participated in this stage of the campaign; 26,147 members of village indigenous peoples; 45,540 in residents of quilombola communities; 7,700 seniors in long-term care facilities; 683,153 elderly aged 60 to 69 years; 611,773 seniors aged 70 and over.

2,463 institutionalized people with disabilities were also covered; 428,773 people with comorbidities; 35,726 people with permanent disabilities; 74,372 pregnant and postpartum women; 420,938 essential service workers; 1,935 homeless people; 30,946 people deprived of liberty, 9,308 teenagers between 12 and 17 years old, in addition to 2,602,377 people between 18 and 59 years old.

Regarding the second doses, 276,074 health workers were benefited; 25,974 members of village indigenous peoples; 42,791 residents of quilombo communities; 5,943 institutionalized elderly; 577,369 elderly aged 60 to 69 years; 528,079 seniors aged 70 and over.

1,191 institutionalized people with disabilities also ended the vaccination schedule; 224,689 people with comorbidities; 13,814 people with permanent disabilities; 20,636 pregnant and postpartum women; 145,215 essential service workers; 666 people living on the streets; 28,463 persons deprived of liberty; in addition to 312,374 people aged 18 to 59, totaling 2,203,278 people.

In relation to the single dose, 2,225 elderly people aged 60 to 69 years were benefited; 569 elderly people aged 70 and over; 2,502 people with comorbidities; 373 people with permanent disabilities; 12,282 essential service workers; 1,025 people living on the streets, in addition to 154,015 people aged 18 to 59 years, totaling 172,991 single doses.

On Thursday, the overall bed occupancy rate in the public network of Pernambuco was 35%. There were 2,161 open spaces for Covid patients.

In the ICUs, there were 1,187 vacancies open and 38% of them were occupied. In the wards, the bed occupancy rate was 32%, out of a total of 974 available units.

In the private network, the overall bed occupancy rate was 44%. There were 296 vacancies open.

In the ICUs of private hospitals, there were 170 open beds and 55% of them had patients. In the wards, there were 126 vacancies and their occupancy rate was 29%.

Since March 2020, when the pandemic began in Pernambuco, the state has carried out 2,307. 833 tests to detect Covid.