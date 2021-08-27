With PSG and City clash, Uefa defines Champions League groups 2021-22

In a draw this Thursday (26), the Uefa, the governing body of European football, defined the groups of the European Champions League 2021-22.

The first group stage round of the competition is scheduled for September 14th and 15th. The last games of this stage will be on December 7th and 8th. UEFA forecasts that the knockout matches will begin in February 2022 and the final is scheduled for May 28, 2022, at the St. Petersburg stadium, Russia.

At least 4 groups promise good duels. That’s because for Group A Manchester City, owned by Pepe Guardiola, will face games against Paris Saint-Germain, new home of Argentine Lionel Messi. In the 2020-21 edition, City eliminated PSG in the semifinals. They also complete the group RB Leipzig (Germany) and Club Brugge (Belgium).

Defending champions Chelsea have fallen in Group H, alongside Juventus, Zenit (Russia) and Malmö (Sweden). Furthermore, in Group D, Real Madrid will face Inter Milan – a rerun of last season’s group stage – while in Group E, Bayern Munich will face Barcelona.

Another curiosity of the draw was Manchester United and Villarreal falling into the same group, E. Both clubs were finalists in the Europa League in the 2020-21 season, which ended with the unprecedented title of the Spanish team after an incredible penalty shootout decided in 11 to 10.

See how the 2021-22 Champions League group draw turned out: