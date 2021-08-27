Woman banned from zoo after having an affair with chimpanzees for four years

Woman said she developed a case with a chimpanzee – Photo: Getty Images

Adie Timmermans has been banned from the Antwerp Zoo in Belgium

The woman explained that she had an “affair” with the chimpanzee Chita for the past four years

The “relationship”, however, had been harming the animal

A woman was banned from entering a zoo in Belgium. The reason: She has developed a relationship with a chimpanzee who lives locally.

Adie Timmermans said he has an “affair” with the animal at the Antwerp Zoo and declared all his love for Cheetah.

“I love that animal, and it loves me. I don’t have anything else. Why do they want to take this away from me?” he asked, according to People magazine. “We’re having an affair, I’ll just say that.”

Cheetah has lived at the zoo for 30 years. For the past four, it has been visited weekly by Timmermans. The two were seen constantly waving and blowing kisses at each other.

Chita had been ignored by other chimpanzees (Alejandro Martinez Velez/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Chimpanzee was “ignored” by other animals

According to those responsible for the zoo, however, the “case” was damaging Chita’s relationship with the other chimpanzees, who ignored the animal and excluded it from the group.

“He (Chita) ends up alone outside visiting hours,” explained a zoo spokesman. “An animal that is very focused on people is less respected by its peers. We want Chita to be a chimpanzee as much as possible.”

Despite the explanation, Timmermans complained about the decision to ban her and considered that the management of the zoo was “unfair”. “Dozens of other visitors can make contact. So why not me?” he asked.