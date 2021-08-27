Woman buys wedding dress, ring and marries herself to challenge social conventions – Glamor Magazine

+



Australian teacher Patricia Christine decided to defy social expectations that “women should be married before their 30s” and planned a wedding ceremony with her. The idea of ​​the celebration was to extol self-love, regardless of relationship status. The “marriage” took place eight years after she ended an engagement.

A woman marries herself to challenge social conventions (Photo: @tricias_take)

Patricia spent weeks organizing the event, which took place in May 2020, when she was 28 years old. To celebrate the moment, she invited her closest friends, bought flowers, a wedding dress and also an engagement ring, spending a total of 92 Australian dollars, about 350 reais.

know more

The wedding took place in a park in the city of Sydney, where Patricia lives, and featured guest speeches on the importance of self love. Patricia made vows to herself, in which she promised to always love herself despite the mistakes she’s already made in life, and she also pledged to trust herself to follow her dreams.

A woman marries herself to challenge social conventions (Photo: @tricias_take)

After the ceremony, everyone celebrated the moment with a picnic. “I wanted to challenge social conventions and show women that the most important relationship is what we have with ourselves,” said the professor in an interview with the newspaper Daily Mail Australia. He added: “We’ve been trying all our lives to make a big statement to someone and we never do to ourselves.”

Patricia shared photos of the special day on her Instagram and wrote: “I said ‘yes’… to myself”. Despite the gesture, the Australian said that she does not rule out finding a partner in the future and that she believes that focusing on herself will make her more successful in love when she finds the right person.