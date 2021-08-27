Woman hospitalized with coronavirus is discharged and finds her husband dead at home

After spending a few days hospitalized with Covid-19, the American Lisa Steadman returned home to Florida (USA). The woman expected to be welcomed by her husband, however, she found him dead inside the property.

“It was like stepping into a horror movie, and I wish I had never seen it like that because I can’t get that image out of my head,” Lisa Steadman told FOX 13. According to Lisa, her husband, Ron, too was diagnosed with Covid-19. However, as his case was not that serious, he was instructed to take his medication at home while he was recovering.

At the hospital, Lisa was struggling to survive. “I thought I was going to die. I couldn’t breathe, I couldn’t stop vomiting,” she recalls. After about a week in the hospital, Ron told Lisa through a conversation that his phone was not carrying. The next day, she called him but was unable to reach him.

The woman asked the Winter Haven police to see how he was doing and was told that Ron was fine. Two days later, Lisa was discharged. When she got home, she found Ron dead.

“They say he died of Covid-19-related problems,” Lisa said. “They don’t know if he had a heart attack or if he had an embolism as a result of the disease,” lamented the woman

Neither Lisa nor Ron had been vaccinated against covid-19. After going through this, Lisa said she plans to get the vaccine.

