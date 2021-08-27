Woman hospitalized with Covid-19 is discharged and finds husband dead from coronavirus

Couple opted not to be vaccinated – Photo: Personal Archive

Lisa Steadman was hospitalized for about a week with Covid-19, before being discharged

Upon returning home, she found her husband, Ron, dead from complications from the virus.

The couple did not get vaccinated, but Lisa has already warned that she now wants to receive the immunization

One woman went from relief to despair in the United States when she found her husband dead at home, victim of complications of Covid-19, moments after she herself was discharged from the hospital, after being hospitalized with coronavirus.

The case took place in the city of Winter Haven, Florida, and was reported by the local press. Lisa Steadman said she and her husband Ron were diagnosed with Covid-19 in early August. While she developed more severe symptoms and needed to be hospitalized, he looked fine and stayed at home.

“I was in the hospital for eight days. I spoke to him every day,” he told ABC television. “I thought I was going to die. I couldn’t breathe or stop vomiting,” he told Fox 13.

The fight for life paid off and, after a week, Lisa evolved positively. The 58-year-old woman said she spoke with Ron on Sunday and her husband warned her that her cell phone was not charging.

Ron and Lisa were contaminated by Covid-19 – Photo: Reproduction

On Monday, she was unable to contact and asked local police to check on the man’s condition. “They went there, talked to him. I was walking our dogs. They told me: ‘He has a cold.’ But it was okay, Ron wasn’t even close to dying or anything.”

But between Monday and Wednesday, when Lisa was discharged, Ron’s condition deteriorated and the man couldn’t resist. When she got home, the woman found her husband dead in his own bed, surrounded by dogs.

“It was like stepping into a horror movie. I wish I had never seen him like that, because I can’t get that image out of my head,” he said.

couple did not take the vaccine

Lisa said Ron was very careful with Covid-19’s prevention methods, often wearing a mask and cleaning his hands with alcohol. The couple, however, did not get vaccinated.

The woman stated that she and her husband were never deniers, but that they preferred to “wait”. Now, however, Lisa has had her mind changed. “I’ve already told you that when I get better – because I can’t be immunized until the end of September – I’m going to get the vaccine,” he said.