Women are prohibited from entering a zoo after an “affair” with a chimpanzee

A Belgian zoo banned a woman from visiting the park’s chimpanzee exhibit due to an “affair” with one of the primates (that’s exactly what you read!). A chimpanzee named Chita arrived at the Antwerp Zoo, Belgium, 30 years ago. For the past four years, a woman named Adie Timmermans has visited the primate every week, developing a close bond with the animal. Information is from People magazine.

“I love that animal and it loves me. I have nothing else. Why do they want to take this away?” Timmermans asked in an interview with Newsweek. “I’ll just say we’re having an affair.”

According to the vehicle, the “case” mentioned by Adie involved the primate and the woman waving and blowing kisses to each other from opposite sides of the glass around the monkey’s enclosure. The zoo recently expressed concern about the friendship, claiming it is negatively affecting Chita’s relationship with the other chimps at the zoo.

“When Chita is constantly busy with visitors, the other monkeys ignore him and don’t consider him part of the group, although that’s important. He is then alone outside visiting hours,” the zoo told the tabloid.

“An animal that is very focused on people is less respected by its peers. We want Chita to be a chimpanzee as much as possible,” added the spokesperson for the facility.

Antwerp Zoo noted that Cheetah’s fascination with humans is present because he was a pet before entering the facility. The institution has already prohibited women from making contact with Chita to prioritize their well-being.