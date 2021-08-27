WTorre CEO reveals that lighting at Allianz Parque will be changed

This Thursday, the day the palm trees celebrates 107 years of life, the club took the opportunity to inaugurate the club’s new trophy room, located in Allianz Parque. Luis Fernando Davantel, CEO of WTorre, attended the ceremony and took the opportunity to reveal something new at the stadium.

According to the executive, the lighting at the Allianz will be entirely modified soon, bringing a more economical technology that will benefit athletes and fans.

“Soon, we will change all the lighting in the arena. It will be modern and totally dynamic lighting. I don’t want to say too much, because I want it to be a surprise, but it will give the show a different dynamic. We are thinking about sustainability, economy , technology, but mainly in the show. With what we are bringing, we will be able to make a show with more interactivity, with more life for the fans, for the player and for the coach,” said Davantel.

During the first 25 days of activity, the trophy room will be dedicated to events with special guests. It is expected that the space will be open to the general public from September 20th. Details such as opening hours and ticket price will be released by the club at a later date.

