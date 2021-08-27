Xbox Games With Gold: Free September Games

Xbox has revealed which games will be available for free through Xbox Games With Gold in September 2021. The list, released on Xbox Wire, includes Warhammer: Chaosbane, Mulaka, Zone of the Enders HD Collection and Hydro Thunder.

As noted on the website, all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, as well as Xbox Live Gold subscribers, will be able to redeem these titles for a limited time.

Image: Xbox

Warhammer: Chaosbane is an action RPG. In a world ravaged by war and ruled by magic, you are the last hope. Choose your hero from four different classes and prepare for battles with up to four friends against powerful hordes. The game will be available for redemption between the 1st and 30th of September.

In Mulaka, an action-adventure game based on the indigenous culture of the Tarahumara people, you must battle a strange evil entity that is corrupting your land. Use the power of the demigods, solve puzzles and fight battles in the awe-inspiring settings in the Sierra regions of Mexico. The game will be available between September 16th and October 15th.

From Hideo Kojima, creator of the Metal Gear franchise, in Zone of the Enders HD Collection, with Zone of the Enders and Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner games in one collection, you must control Orbital Frame Jehuty and help Space Force them to defeat the Bahram forces once and for all. The game will be available for redemption between the 1st and 15th of September.

Hydro Thunder is a sequel to a legendary arcade hit. Pilot speedboats at high and impressive speeds through interactive scenarios. The game can be redeemed between the 16th and 30th of September.