Xbox Games With Gold from September has Warhammer: Chaosbane, Mulaka and more

Today (26), Microsoft released the list of free Xbox Games With Gold games for September, which include Warhammer: Chaosbane and Mulaka on Xbox One, and Zone of the Enders HD Collection and Samurai Shodown 2 on Xbox 360 (all backward compatible with Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S). Games are free to Xbox Live Gold or Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

For those who don’t know the titles, Warhammer: Chaosbane is a cooperative isometric action RPG for up to 4 people in the greatest style diablo that takes place in Warhammer’s universe; Mulaka is an adventure game themed by the Mexican tribe Tarahumara in which we control a shaman who needs to fight evil spirits that plague the region; on Xbox 360, Zone of the Enders HD Collection is the compilation of PS2 mecha games created by Hideo Kojima; finally, Samurai Shodown 2 is the classic samurai fighting game. Check out:

Free Xbox One Games

Warhammer: Chaosbane – September 1-30

Mulaka – September 16th to October 15th

Free Xbox 360 Games

Zone of the Enders HD Collection – September 1-15

Samurai Shodown 2 – September 16th to 30th

Remember that free games will be available to Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Also, all games are backward compatible on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

What did you think of the Xbox Games With Gold title list for September? Did you like it? I expected more? Leave your comment below!