Xiaomi introduces Mi Notebook Ultra and Pro with 11th generation Intel processor

This Thursday (26), Xiaomi officially launched its new Mi Notebook Ultra and Mi Notebook Pro laptops in India. They stand out for the presence of 11th generation Intel Core processors and a more fluid screen. The Chinese had already introduced new RedmiBooks earlier this month. All versions also come with Windows 10 Home and Microsoft Office Home & Student 2019 installed natively. See below for details of each of the models and their prices.

Xiaomi Mi Ultra Notebook

Considered the most sophisticated edition, the Mi Notebook Ultra has a design composed of a chassis made of aluminum and a weight of 1.7 kg, in addition to being 17.9 mm thick. It has a 15.6-inch screen, with a resolution of 3200 x 2000 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio, which delivers an 89% forward performance. The refresh rate is 90 Hz, which delivers more fluid images. There’s even the backlit keyboard with built-in fingerprint reader. Already the present webcam offers HD resolution of 720p. Its main specs are for an Intel Core i5-11300H or i7-11370H processor. It comes with Intel Iris Xe graphics, plus 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of SSD NVMe storage. The battery provides 70 Whr capacity, supporting 65W fast charging. In connectivity, the laptop comes with one Thunderbolt 4 port, one USB-C, two USB-A (one 3.2 and one 2.0) and one HDMI 1.4 output. To top it off, there are Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro

Mi Notebook Pro is a more modest edition, with some important differences from the Ultra. It comes equipped with a 14-inch screen and a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels, plus a lower refresh rate of 60 Hz. His body is even thinner – 17.3 mm thick – and lighter – at 1.4 kg in weight. Despite this, the body is also made of aluminum. The trackpad remains the same, as does the presence of stereo sound. In internal configurations, there are 11th generation Intel Core processors, accompanied by 16 GB of RAM memory. Meanwhile, the battery has a capacity of 56 Whr and charging 65W. Connectivity details are similar to the Ultra version.





Prices and availability