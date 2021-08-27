“You have to put a full stop”

posted on 8/27/2021 11:56 AM / updated on 8/27/2021 12:54 PM



(credit: Reproduction / Social Networks)

President Jair Bolsonaro said this Friday (27/08) that the “cancer” reached the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) and that it is necessary to put an “end stop”. The statement was made to supporters at the exit of Palácio da Alvorada and refers to the General Inspector of the Court, Luis Felipe Salomão, who suspended the transfer of monetization of channels that spread disinformation about the electoral system.

“I’m not macho, I’m not the only one right. Now, on the other side, one or two guys can’t spoil Brazil’s democracy. Start sticking at the base of the pen, blocking social networks. And now the cancer is already there for TSE, There’s a guy there too who orders things to be demonetized. He has to put an end to that. And that’s within the four lines,” he claimed.

On the 25th, the agent posted an excerpt of a video from a live dated April on social networks. In the publication, the president claimed to know where the “cancer in Brazil” is and said that he “knows what he has to do”. He also pointed out that “there is a way to win this war” if the population is provided with information.

Although he did not name names, the post came hours after Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco rejected the chief executive’s impeachment request against Supreme Court (STF) minister Alexandre de Moraes and was seen as an indirect response to the powers that be .